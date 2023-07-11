Celebrating Christmas in July: Library fines waived

The Pea Ridge Community Library is celebrating Christmas in July by giving library patrons the gift of fine forgiveness, according to library Wendy Martin.

"If library fines have kept you from visiting the library, please stop by in July and your library fines will be waived," according to Martin. This does not included lost books or damage fees.

The Pea Ridge Community Library is located at 801 N. Curtis Ave.

It is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.