Building permits: May 2023

June 2023 by From Staff Reports | July 11, 2023 at 6:00 a.m.

June 2023

Contractor^Job Address^Fee Total^Construction Value

Kansas Land Company^185 Patton St.^981^302,841

Clements Homes Inc.^1909 Higgins St.^866^236,187

Clements Homes Inc.^1904 Higgins St.^1,001^290,404

Clements Homes Inc.^1803 Higgins St.^826^240,172

Brandon Henson^704 Ross Salvage Road^1604^630,195

Constellation Properties^1908 Oliver St.^888^265,167

Constellation Properties^1904 Oliver St.^888^265,167

Constellation Properties^1900 Oliver St.^806^232,202

Northrock Builders LLC^2208 Abbott Lane^833^243,432

Northrock Builders LLC^2204 Abbott Lane^936^284,970

Northrock Builders LLC^2200 Abbott Lane^881^262,631

Schuber Mitchell Homes LLC^736 Robinson St.^2,899.99^210,588

Schuber Mitchell Homes LLC^724 Robinson St.^2,994.99^248,021

Schuber Mitchell Homes LLC^712 Robinson St.^2809.99^174,967

Schuber Mitchell Homes LLC^2516 Westbrook Loop^3,086.99^288,574

Schuber Mitchell Homes LLC^2514 Westbrook Loop^3,146.99^309,845

Clements Homes Inc.^832 Macdonald Drive^758^213,969

Clements Homes Inc.^1907 Gaines St.^951^290,404

Clements Homes Inc.^1903 Crump St.^858^253,213

Cecillie Pinkley Builder^2312 John W Montgomery Circle^633^163,254

Bauman Construction LLC^900 Rawlings Circle^3,254.99^352,349

BAC Home Construction LLC^2542 John W. Montgomery Circle^2,789.99^166,635

BAC Home Construction LLC^2336 John W. Montgomery Circle^2,789.99^166,635

BAC Home Construction LLC^2334 John W. Montgomery Circle^2,789.99^166,635

BAC Home Construction LLC^2332 John W. Montgomery Circle^2,789.99^166,635

Cecillie Pinkley Builder^2305 John W. Montgomery Circle^636^164,462

Jeff Arnold^12820 Sugar Creek Rd.^1,131^362,250

Tim Wang^2335 John W. Montgomery Circle^641^166,756

Tim Wang^2337 John W. Montgomery Circle^641^166,756

Schuber Mitchell Homes LLC^2623 Westbrook Loop^938^285,332

Schuber Mitchell Homes LLC^2621 Westbook Loop^966^308,999

Schuber Mitchell Homes LLC^2619 Westbrook Loop^978^301,875

Schuber Mitchell Homes LLC^2617 Westbook Loop^953^291,370

Schuber Mitchell Homes LLC^700 Robinson St.^721^198,634

Schuber Mitchell Homes LLC^2530 Westbrook Loop^938^285,332

Schuber Mitchell Homes LLC^713 Robinson St.^588^145,021

Schuber Mitchell Homes LLC 725 Robinson St.^818^237,153

Schuber Mitchell Homes LLC^737 Robinson St.^813^235,463

Cecillie Pinkley Builder^2386 John W. Montgomery Circle^636^164,462

Cecillie Pinkley Builder^2308 John W. Montgomery Circle^636^164,462

Cecillie Pinkley Builder^2310 John W. Montgomery Circle^636^164,462

C3 Construction^2304 Bergman Rd.^961^294,268

Total Permits for Type:^42

Total Fees For Type:^$56,724.90

Total Const. Value For Type:^$10,359,149

Print Headline: Building permits

