Building permits: May 2023

June 2023
Contractor^Job Address^Fee Total^Construction Value
Kansas Land Company^185 Patton St.^981^302,841
Clements Homes Inc.^1909 Higgins St.^866^236,187
Clements Homes Inc.^1904 Higgins St.^1,001^290,404
Clements Homes Inc.^1803 Higgins St.^826^240,172
Brandon Henson^704 Ross Salvage Road^1604^630,195
Constellation Properties^1908 Oliver St.^888^265,167
Constellation Properties^1904 Oliver St.^888^265,167
Constellation Properties^1900 Oliver St.^806^232,202
Northrock Builders LLC^2208 Abbott Lane^833^243,432
Northrock Builders LLC^2204 Abbott Lane^936^284,970
Northrock Builders LLC^2200 Abbott Lane^881^262,631
Schuber Mitchell Homes LLC^736 Robinson St.^2,899.99^210,588
Schuber Mitchell Homes LLC^724 Robinson St.^2,994.99^248,021
Schuber Mitchell Homes LLC^712 Robinson St.^2809.99^174,967
Schuber Mitchell Homes LLC^2516 Westbrook Loop^3,086.99^288,574
Schuber Mitchell Homes LLC^2514 Westbrook Loop^3,146.99^309,845
Clements Homes Inc.^832 Macdonald Drive^758^213,969
Clements Homes Inc.^1907 Gaines St.^951^290,404
Clements Homes Inc.^1903 Crump St.^858^253,213
Cecillie Pinkley Builder^2312 John W Montgomery Circle^633^163,254
Bauman Construction LLC^900 Rawlings Circle^3,254.99^352,349
BAC Home Construction LLC^2542 John W. Montgomery Circle^2,789.99^166,635
BAC Home Construction LLC^2336 John W. Montgomery Circle^2,789.99^166,635
BAC Home Construction LLC^2334 John W. Montgomery Circle^2,789.99^166,635
BAC Home Construction LLC^2332 John W. Montgomery Circle^2,789.99^166,635
Cecillie Pinkley Builder^2305 John W. Montgomery Circle^636^164,462
Jeff Arnold^12820 Sugar Creek Rd.^1,131^362,250
Tim Wang^2335 John W. Montgomery Circle^641^166,756
Tim Wang^2337 John W. Montgomery Circle^641^166,756
Schuber Mitchell Homes LLC^2623 Westbrook Loop^938^285,332
Schuber Mitchell Homes LLC^2621 Westbook Loop^966^308,999
Schuber Mitchell Homes LLC^2619 Westbrook Loop^978^301,875
Schuber Mitchell Homes LLC^2617 Westbook Loop^953^291,370
Schuber Mitchell Homes LLC^700 Robinson St.^721^198,634
Schuber Mitchell Homes LLC^2530 Westbrook Loop^938^285,332
Schuber Mitchell Homes LLC^713 Robinson St.^588^145,021
Schuber Mitchell Homes LLC 725 Robinson St.^818^237,153
Schuber Mitchell Homes LLC^737 Robinson St.^813^235,463
Cecillie Pinkley Builder^2386 John W. Montgomery Circle^636^164,462
Cecillie Pinkley Builder^2308 John W. Montgomery Circle^636^164,462
Cecillie Pinkley Builder^2310 John W. Montgomery Circle^636^164,462
C3 Construction^2304 Bergman Rd.^961^294,268
Total Permits for Type:^42
Total Fees For Type:^$56,724.90
Total Const. Value For Type:^$10,359,149