Benton County marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded June 29 - July 5 in the Benton County Clerk's Office.
June 29
Caleb Eugene Evans, 24, and Savannah Cristin Key, 26, both of Garfield
June 30
David Christopher McQueen, 22, Miami, Okla., and Emma Elizabeth Stein, 22, Garfield
July 3
Giovanni Yasser Hakeem Alawdi, 20, Pea Ridge, and Avery Elizabeth Ritola, 20, Bentonville
Fred Ray Boggs III, 22, and Natasha Ashleigh Tuggle, 21, both of Garfield
July 5
Nikki LeeAnn Trahan, 37, and Taylor Di'Anne Anderson, 27, both of Pea Ridge