Benton County marriage licenses

by Staff Reports | July 11, 2023 at 4:00 a.m.

The following marriage license applications were recorded June 29 - July 5 in the Benton County Clerk's Office.

June 29

Caleb Eugene Evans, 24, and Savannah Cristin Key, 26, both of Garfield

June 30

David Christopher McQueen, 22, Miami, Okla., and Emma Elizabeth Stein, 22, Garfield

July 3

Giovanni Yasser Hakeem Alawdi, 20, Pea Ridge, and Avery Elizabeth Ritola, 20, Bentonville

Fred Ray Boggs III, 22, and Natasha Ashleigh Tuggle, 21, both of Garfield

July 5

Nikki LeeAnn Trahan, 37, and Taylor Di'Anne Anderson, 27, both of Pea Ridge

Print Headline: Marriage licenses

