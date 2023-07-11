Benton County Jail

Monday, July 3

11:34 a.m. Jennifer Schriner, 28, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, revocation of probation/parole

Tuesday, July 4

9:09 p.m. Cathleen Titus, 39, Springdale, by Pea Ridge Police, failure to appear

Friday, July 7

6:31 p.m. Scott Riedesel, 56, Garfield, by BCSO, registered sex offender failure to register

10:08 p.m. Ryan Trey Rice, 18, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, purchase poss. intox. liquor by minor; third-degree domestic battering

Saturday, July 8

11:11 p.m. Samantha R. Flint, 33, Pea Ridge, by Bentonville Police, public intoxication

Sunday, July 9

3:05 a.m. Acea Lee Dearing, 22, Claremore, Okla., by Little Flock Police, second-degree domestic battering; third-degree domestic battering; first-degree terroristic threatening; aggravated assault; two counts third-degree endangering the welfare of a minor; possession of a controlled substance; possession drug paraphernalia