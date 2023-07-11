Area events

Pea Ridge National Military Park

Pea Ridge National Military Park invites the public to attend artillery demonstrations on Saturday, July 15, at the park's Visitor Center. Demonstrations will occur from 10:30-11 a.m.; 11:30 a.m.-noon; 12:30-1 p.m.; and 1:30-2 p.m.

On Saturday, July 22, from 2-3 p.m., the park will present a program on the life and service of General Francis J. Herron in the park's Visitor Center auditorium. General Herron fought primarily in the Trans-Mississippi region during the Civil War and was a veteran officer of Pea Ridge, Prairie Grove, the Siege of Vicksburg, and Mobile Bay. He also negotiated the surrender of General Edmund Kirby Smith's Trans-Mississippi Army. After the war, he became a politician in Louisiana and was active in veterans' organizations.

For more information, please call 479-451-8122.

Pea Ridge National Military Park preserves and commemorates the March 7-8, 1862, battle that helped Union forces maintain physical and political control of the state of Missouri. Administered by the National Park Service, the 4,300-acre battlefield is located 10 miles north of Rogers, just off U.S. Highway 62. Visit us on Facebook or at: www.nps.gov/peri.

Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area

ROGERS -- Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area will host an astronomy program from 7:45 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 22, at the park's visitor center, 20201 E. Ark. Hwy. 12, Rogers. The event is free and open to the public; no reservations are required.

The evening will begin with "The Moon and Its Effect – Phases, Tides and Eclipses," an indoor program in the Discovery Room of the park's visitor center. Weather permitting, outdoor night sky viewing will begin at 9 p.m., looking at Venus, Mercury, Mars and stars clusters. The Sugar Creek Astronomical Society will provide powerful telescopes for all guests to use.

Visitors may wish to bring a flashlight covered with red cloth (or a red balloon) and a folding chair. If you have binoculars or a star chart, bring them.

The program is recommended for ages 8 and older.

Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area is the largest of Arkansas's 52 state parks. This day-use park includes a 54-mile trail system and is the only state park in Arkansas to allow regulated hunting.