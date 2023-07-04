Water slides were cooling, fun
Water slides were cooling, funby Staff Reports | July 4, 2023 at 7:00 a.m.
Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Nearly 150 children participated in the football camp sponsored by the Blackhawks last week. The training and practice culminated in a fun day of water activities Thursday, June 22. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.
