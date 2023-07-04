Recollections: News from years gone by

RECOLLECTIONS

50 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic

Vol. 8 No. 27

Thursday, July 4, 1973

A visibly disappointed Pea Ridge School Board Thursday listened to architect Perry Butcher of Rogers read the four sealed bids submitted for construction of a new school gym and additional classrooms and realized that the low base bid alone was roughly 24% higher than the amount that had been estimated for the erection of both the base bid and the two alternates.

Meeting in special session Thursday, the Pea Ridge School Board hired a football coach and two high school teachers, accepted a bid on re-roofing the high school and gym and voted to purchase all new aluminum windows for the high school building.

The final two candidates for the July 11 Miss Pea Ridge pageant were Miss Gaya Hance, 16, and Miss Kathy Sanders, 16. Both are seniors at PRHS.

40 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic-Scene

Vol. 18 No. 27

Wednesday, July 6, 1983

With the general balance of the city of Pea Ridge showing a balance of $477.24 as of June 29, the city is looking at an "$8,000 to $10,000 deficit this year," if nothing is done, Mayor Lester Hall told the City Council.

Retired superintendent Roy Roe said Thursday he will not be available at this time to assist Dr James Carlton, new Pea Ridge schools superintendent, during the transition period.

Nolan Oswald, Pea Ridge National Military Park technician, announced his resignation from the park. He has been employed there since 1960, except for a three-year period in the late '60s.

30 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Country Times

Vol. 28 No. 27

Thursday, July 8, 1993

In February, Jim Townsend and Jim Kennedy decided they wanted to own and operate a convenience. Four weeks ago, they opened Garfield's total Convenience Store in what used to be known as the Garfield Mini Mall on U.S. Hwy. 62 at the western edge of Garfield.

There's no question about which town you're driving through when you pass the new half-million dollar water tower just southwest of Arkansas Highways 72 and 94. The town's name dominates the top of the tower, which dominates the intersection.

A highlight of this week's 44th annual Pea Ridge Fair will be the Saturday evening parade along North Curtis Avenue. Pea Ridge businessmen Bill and Dub Snow will be the parade marshals.

20 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 38 No. 27

Wednesday, July 2, 2003

The 2003 Pea Ridge Community Fair, sponsored by Beta Alpha, kicks off its 53 year Wednesday. Contestants for Miss Pea Ridge are Ashley Morgan, Jennifer Lauver and Karas Harrison.

Eight young ladies are competing for Jr. Miss Pea Ridge. They are Sara Mae Ash, Loresta Lynn Foster, Nikki Jo Foster, Elizabeth Christine Johnson, Cylie Laughlin, Kendra LeAnn London, Savannah Schwitters and Brianna Wright.

The Women's Business Association of Pea Ridge elected officers at a meeting with 23 members in attendance. Officers are DiAnna Wallace, chairman; Delilah Williams, co-chairman; Patsy McCool, secretary; Georgana Luna, secretary; and Mary Durand, parliamentarian.

10 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 48 No. 27

Wednesday, July 3, 2013

Advanced life support ambulance is provided to the many residents of northeast Benton County from Rogers to Carroll County and Beaver Lake to Missouri by NEBCO Fire-EMS. A dues increase is being requested.

Pea Ridge Mayor Jackie was installed as president of the Arkansas Municipal League at the annual meeting recently.

Pea Ridge School District voters will have choices when they go to the polls in September. Darin Wright is seeking re-election.

The Pea Ridge Fair will be held July 5-6. There was no carnival.