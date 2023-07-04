Manage Subscription
Public officials

by Staff Reports | July 4, 2023 at 3:00 a.m.

City of Pea Ridge

P.O. Box 10

975 Weston St.

Pea Ridge, AR 72751

Hours: Mon. - Fri. 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

City Council meetings 6 p.m. third Tuesday of each month in the Council Room, City Hall, 977 Weston St.

City Council work sessions 6 p.m. second Tuesday of each month, open to the public

Mayor: Nathan See, 479-451-1122, ext. 102; [email protected]; Term 2023-2026

City Clerk: Sandy Button, 479-451-1122, ext. 101; [email protected]; Term 2019-2022

City Department Heads

Building: Tony Townsend, [email protected], 479-451-1122 ext. 106

Water/wastewater: Ken Hayes, [email protected], 479-451-1109

Police: Lynn Hahn, [email protected]

Streets: Monte Keene, [email protected], 479-451-1122 ext. 104

Council Members:

Ward 1 Position 1

Matt Blood; [email protected]; Term: 2023-2024

Ward 1 Position 2

Ginger Larsen, 479-685-5546, [email protected]; Term: 2023-2026

Ward 2 Position 1

Steve Guthrie, 479-451-8236; [email protected]; Term: 2021-2024

Ward 2 Position 2

Jeff Neil, 479-721-5435; [email protected]; Term 2023-2026

Ward 3 Position 1

Cody Keene, 479-366-1173; [email protected]; Term: 2023-2024

Ward 3 Position 2

Nadine Telgemeier, 479-685-7139; [email protected]; Term 2023-2026

Planning director

Jessica Grady, 479-451-1122, ext. 107; [email protected]

Community development

Dustin Phy, 479-451-1122, ext. 108; [email protected]

Planning Commission:

Al Fowler, chairman; 479-531-0291; [email protected]; Term: 2019-2021

Greg Pickens, vice-chairman; 479-402-1834, [email protected]; Term: 2021-2025

Samantha Flint, secretary; 479-330-2362; [email protected]; Term: 2020-2024

Chris Johnson, , 479-402-4652, Term 2021-2025

Dr. Karen Sherman, 479-451-1048; [email protected]; Term: 2020-2024

Michael Wilhelm; 402-641-3464, [email protected]; Term: 2020-2024

Carolyne Wendel; 479-312-4371; Term: 2022-2027

School Board

Superintendent Keith Martin, 800-479-451-0032, [email protected]

Assistant superintendent Kevin Ramey, [email protected]

Assistant superintendent for special services Anne Martfeld, [email protected]

979 Weston St.

Pea Ridge, AR 72751

Mindy Cawthon, president, 10550 Hazelton Rd., Pea Ridge, AR 72751; 479-451-0368; [email protected]; Zone 4; term expires 2024

John Dye, 17252 N. Ark. Hwy. 94, Pea Ridge AR 72751; 451-1151; [email protected]; Zone 5; term expires 2025

Sarah Saragusa, [email protected]; Zone 3

Jessica Branham, [email protected]; Zone 2

Ryan Heckman; Zone 1

