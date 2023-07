The Pea Ridge High School Alumni Day and All Years Reunion is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 8, in the Pea Ridge Junior High Cafeteria.

The reunion is for all former students, staff and family members (not just for graduates).

New board members and officers will be elected.

There will be a silent auction, contributions are welcome.

The reunion is an opportunity to join the organization and paid the $10 membership dues.

For more information, contact Terry Dean at 479-249-7225.