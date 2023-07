Pea Ridge court reports

District Court of Benton County

Pea Ridge Dept., Judge Ray Bunch

Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Brown, Paige M., 19, Defective Signal Lights, Not Guilty; Driving While Intoxicated, Guilty; Possession Controlled Substance, Not Guilty; Possession Drug Paraphernalia, Not Guilty

Crabtree, Sonya Kay Marie, 23, Failure To Appear - Class B Misdemeanor, Guilty; Failure To Appear - Class B Misdemeanor, Guilty; Failure To Appear - Class B Misdemeanor, Guilty; Failure To Appear - Class B Misdemeanor, Guilty; Failure To Appear - Class B Misdemeanor, Guilty; Failure To Appear - Class B Misdemeanor, Guilty; Failure To Appear - Class B Misdemeanor, Guilty

Durgan, Tarrence K., 21, Contempt Fail To Complete Public Service, Not Guilty

Fort, James Dale, 21, Speeding, Guilty

Green, Ronnie R., 72, Failure To Appear - Class B Misdemeanor, Guilty; Failure To Appear - Class B Misdemeanor, Guilty; Failure To Appear - Class B Misdemeanor, Guilty; Driving While Intoxicated, Guilty

Hill, Bobby Phillip, 49, Drive On Suspended Or Revoked Drivers License, Guilty

Hodde, Herbert B. IV, 22, Speeding, Guilty; Possession Controlled Substance, Guilty; Possession Drug Paraphernalia, Guilty

Holliday, Nash Dylan, 40, Endangering Welfare Of A Minor 3rd Degree, Guilty

Hopper, Christine J., 43 ,Careless And Prohibited Driving, Not Guilty; Driving While Intoxicated, Guilty

Mason, Logan A., 26, Possession Controlled Substance, Not Guilty; Possession Drug Paraphernalia, Guilty

Maxwell, Malissa J., 42, Drive On Suspended Or Revoked Drivers License, Guilty

Mobley, Tristen D., 27, Contempt Fail To Pay F & C, Guilty; Failure To Appear - Class B Misdemeanor, Guilty; Failure To Appear - Class B Misdemeanor, Guilty; Failure To Appear - Class B Misdemeanor, Not Guilty; Failure To Appear - Class B Misdemeanor, Not Guilty

Samples, Amanda Diane, 42, Contempt Fail To Pay F & C, Guilty; Contempt Fail To Complete Public Service, Nol Prossed; Failure To Appear-Class B Misdemeanor, Guilty

Scates, Marucs K. 18, Careless And Prohibited Driving, Guilty; Fail To Stop At Stop Sign, Not Guilty

Serrano Perez, Angel Y., 18, Minor In Possession Alcohol, Guilty; Possession Controlled Substance, Guilty; Possession Drug Paraphernalia, Guilty

Serrano Perez, Javier A., 19, Minor In Possession Alcohol, Nol Prossed; Possession of open container with alcohol in vehicle, Nol Prossed; Possession of controlled substance, Nol Prossed; Possession Drug Paraphernalia, Nol Prossed; Drove Left Of Center, Guilty; Driving While Intoxicated, Not Guilty

Smart, Joshua Wayne, 35, Animal Regulations City Ordinance 314, NOL Prossed; Animal Regulations City Ordinance 314, Nol Prossed

Stirling, Tara B., 45, No Insurance Proof Present, Guilty; Speeding, Guilty; Driving While Intoxicated, Guilty; Endangering Welfare Of A Minor 2nd Degree, Nol Prossed

Vanscoy, Jake Ryan, 20, Leaving Scene of Accident - Property Damage, Guilty

Vaughn, Morgan M., 22, Speeding, Guilty; Driving While Intoxicated, Not Guilty

Weston, Aaron K., 42, Fail to Register or Transfer over 30 days, Not Guilty; Drive On Suspended. Or Revoked Drivers License, Guilty; No Insurance Proof Present, Guilty; No Motorcycle Endorsement Drivers License, Not Guilty

Workman, Natasha M., Theft Of Property, Guilty

Yates, Tristen P. 25, Fleeing, Guilty; Drive On Suspended Or Revoked Drivers License, Guilty; No Or Expired Vehicle or Trailer License, Guilty; Failure To Appear-Class A Misdemeanor, Guilty; Failure To Appear-Class A Misdemeanor, Guilty; Failure To Appear - Class A Misdemeanor, Guilty; Failure To Appear-Class A Misdemeanor, Guilty

Zimmerman, Danelle Nichole, Drive On Suspended Or Revoked Drivers License, Guilty; Leaving Scene of Accident - Property Damage, Guilty; Careless And Prohibited Driving, Not Guilty; Driving While Intoxicated, Guilty