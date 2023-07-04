Pea Ridge area church news

Boundless Grace Baptist Church

Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m. Sunday service is at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday night Bible study is at 6:30 p.m. Church is located at 222 Little Flock Dr., Rogers.

Brightwater United Methodist Church

The Brightwater Church family welcomes all searching for purpose and hope in their lives. The church meets at 9:30 a.m. for Sunday service and Sunday School that follows. The church campus is located at 14108 U.S. Hwy. 62 between Avoca and Garfield. Mark Lasater serves as pastor.

Church of Christ Pea Ridge

Vacation Bible School for the entire family is slated for 6-8 p.m. July 10-14. For information, contact Kristy Tipton at 417-342-0765 or the church office at 479-451-8397.

Bible class is held at 10 a.m. Sundays, followed by service at 11 a.m. At 5 p.m. Sundays, there is a singing and devotional meeting. On Wednesdays, there is a 7 p.m. Bible class.

First Baptist Church Pea Ridge

Sunday service is at 9:30 a.m. Children's Ministry BLAST and Student Ministry PRSM meets in person at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Vacation Bible School is scheduled for 6-8:30 p.m. July 10-14 for children from 4 years of age to sixth-grade. The theme is Twists and Turns; Following Jesus Changes the Game Psalm 25:4.

The church is located at 1650 Slack St.

Messiah Lutheran Church

Vacation Bible School will be held from 6-8:15 p.m. July 16-20 (Sunday through Thursday). There are classes for children age 3 (if potty trained) through 11 (or those entering sixth grade in the fall). Dinner will be served for helpers and children beginning at 5:30 p.m. each night. Pre-registration is required. One way to register is through the website at vbsmate.com/MessiahPeaRidge.

Mt. Vernon Presbyterian Church

Church services are in the sanctuary beginning at 10 a.m. Sunday school is at 9 a.m.

A free Saturday pancake breakfast is offered the second and fourth Saturdays each month. All-you-can eat is served from 8 to 11 a.m. Regular, chocolate and chocolate chip pancakes, sausage, coffee, milk and juice are served.

Pea Ridge United Methodist Church

Pea Ridge United Methodist Church has service 11 a.m. Sundays. Sunday School is held each Sunday morning at 9:45 a.m. and choir practice is 6:15 p.m. on Wednesdays.

The Ridge Church Pea Ridge

Services are held at 9 and 10:30 a.m. Sundays. Ridge Youth meet at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Information: email [email protected]

Twelve Corners Baptist Church

Join Pastor Rick Booyer in Sunday School beginning at 9 a.m. with Sunday service following at 10 a.m. Wednesday night service begins at 7 p.m. There are classes for all ages.

Vacation Bible School will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. July 17-21. Family day will be Sunday, July 23, after the morning service which starts at 10 a.m.

