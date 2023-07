OPINION: May the odds be ever in your favor

I constantly think about how small- and medium-sized local communities can defy the odds and transform themselves. I am reminded of the famous line used many times in the movie series, The Hunger Games, which goes, "May the odds be ever in your favor."

At times, I feel many of these local communities are doing a very poor job of assuring the odds of winning are in their favor. In fact, many seem to be bent upon assuring the odds are stacked against them.

Through my travels over the years, I am reminded of a couple of communities that have defied the odds and stacked them in their favor. The first community that comes to mind is Ottawa, Ill.

While I have mentioned Ottawa before in this column, let me reacquaint you with this town. Ottawa was a struggling town on the Illinois River about an hour or so from Chicago. There wasn't much to do and most residents traveled north or east for entertainment and good restaurants.

All that changed with a visionary mayor who wouldn't settle for the status quo. Despite fighting against the city council, he started cleaning up the heart of the city, its downtown. They started streetscaping and they started planting not only flowers but a vision for the future. It wasn't long and a business relocated to downtown, then a second business, then a third. Each year brought more streetscaping, more flowers and plants and more businesses. To make a long story short, Ottawa has become a destination where people from the north and the east, all directions for that matter, now travel for nice dining, shopping and entertainment. Ottawa has transformed itself from within through a hefty vision coupled with a lot of hard work and perseverance.

Another great example I like to point to is Dubuque, Iowa. Dubuque is a town located on the Mississippi River in Iowa. The town is really a city unto itself, with no major cities within 40-50 miles. While John Deere is in Dubuque, the city was in a rut for quite some time. Many of the leaders in the city worked together over numerous years to plant the seeds of a brighter future.

The local media company did what local media companies should do; it spread that vision often and consistently. The local media didn't just report the negative news as it happened; it became the biggest cheerleader for the community. It spread the message far and wide. In essence, it became the conduit of information to both the residents and the outside world. As more and more leaders and citizens caught the vision, progress was made. Old buildings were either restored or torn down to be replaced by new and attractive buildings and parks. Thanks to a vision, hard work and a local media company that cared, Dubuque is today a vastly different and more vibrant town than yesteryear.

While I point out these two examples, I am sure there are many more like them scattered across our great country. With that said, I can also confidently say one thing. Many communities will never experience such dreams coming true because they think too small and fail to dream big. You will never make a game-winning shot if you don't take it.

I am convinced one of the biggest obstacles for most communities is the simple fact that they think too small. They are willing to settle for mild successes obtained on the most traveled road because they are safe roads with few obstacles. Those leaders willing to traverse the road less traveled, knowing that obstacles will be faced, are the ones who win the big prize. My challenge to any community, regardless of size, is to dream big, expect to win and play as if you will win.

The only downside to dreaming big is you may not always win, but you will be battle-hardened to keep moving forward on the next big idea. Be the community in the arena. Be the community that doesn't dwell on its current negative conditions but keeps plowing ahead to change them. Always strive for perfection, knowing that perfection is nearly impossible to attain. Understand in your quest for perfection that there is nothing wrong with falling short and settling for greatness -- that is the trick to winning.

John Newby is a nationally recognized columnist, speaker and publisher. He consults with communities, businesses and media. His "Building Main Street, not Wall Street" column is enjoyed by more than 60 communities around the country. As founder of Truly-Local, he assists community and business leaders in building synergies that create vibrant communities. He can be reached at [email protected] Opinions expressed are those of the author.