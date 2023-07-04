Obituaries for the July 5, 2023, edition of the Pea Ridge TIMES

Jackie Dean Dart

Jackie Dean Dart, 88, of Garfield, Ark., died June 27, 2023, in Washington Regional Hospital in Fayetteville. She was born April 24, 1935, in Seligman, Mo., to Forest Burrell Bishop and Hazel Mattie Anderson Bishop.

She was married for 68 years and she built a home and life with her husband Gaylord. She loved gardening and always had a porch full of flowers. She loved sitting in nature, spending time on her porch watching her birds and watching the cattle as well. She was very proud of the home that she made.

She was always fashionable and wouldn't leave the house without her jewelry. She always made sure her hair looked nice before she went anywhere. She loved getting out and going to town to visit friends, going to the casino and was very independent (getting out as often as possible).

She was an amazing host and loved cooking for her family during the holidays. Christmas was her very favorite and she made everyone feel welcome. Jackie was a proud mother who always made sure her children and her grandchildren had all they needed. She enjoyed spending time with family, and could go on and on about a new baby. She was the most caring and giving person there ever was, and we are all grateful to have had her as a mother. She was a mother to all.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister and brother-and-law, Billie Dart and her husband Bernard.

Survivors are her husband, Gaylord Dart of the home; children, Gale Dart and Tim Dart and wife Shari, all of Garfield; siblings, Wendell Bishop and wife Jan of Washburn, Mo., Russell Bishop and wife Eleanor of Washburn, Mo., and Pat Richardville of Tulsa, Okla.; three grandchildren, Brittany Jones, Cheyenne Martin and Chanel Cox; and one great-grandchild, Oaklee, and one on the way.

Visitation will begin at 3 p.m. Friday, July 7, 2023, in Sisco Funeral Home in Pea Ridge.

A celebration of life service will be held at 4 p.m. Friday, July 7, 2023, in Sisco Funeral Home in Pea Ridge.

Online condolences may be made at siscofuneralhome.net.

Connie Edmisten

Connie Edmisten, 76, of Gravette, died on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Northwest Medical Center in Springdale. She was born in Gravette on Nov. 4, 1946, to Lester Clell and Lena Smith (Porter).

She was a Sulpher Springs and Gravette resident who loved to cook, read and go to the casino. She worked as a waitress at B.J.'s restaurant and as a nurse's aide at the hospital in Gravette.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Don Edmisten; her parents, Lester and Lena; and one sister, Rhonda Hook.

Survivors are her four sons, Robert Edmisten (Erik) of Pea Ridge, David Edmisten (Kester) of Gravette, Harold Edmisten (Jennifer) of Noel, Mo., and William Edmisten (Jennifer) of Shreveport, La.; one daughter, Donna Lopez (Harvey) of Missouri; one brother, Johnny Smith of Florida; two sisters, Frances Hendricks of Gravette and Joy Turner (Bill) of Gentry; 19 grandchildren; and multiple great-grandchildren.

A graveside service was held in her honor at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 3, at Lee Cemetery in Sulphur Springs.

Arrangements were by Epting Funeral Home of Gravette.

Condolences may be left at www.eptingfuneralhome.webs.com.

Margaret Lucy Holbert

Margaret Lucy Holbert, 97, of Pea Ridge, Ark., died June 27, 2023, in Circle of Life Hospice in Bentonville. She was born May 25, 1926, in Cunningham, Texas, to Jim Goman Davis and Birdie Belle Ashford Davis.

She married Thomas Harold Holbert on Jan. 22, 1947. She was a hairdresser by trade. She also worked at a cotton gin, was a librarian and enjoyed cooking, reading and gardening. She was a member of Rogers Christian Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and siblings, Delbert Davis, Leona Davis, Leonard Davis and Ruby Cook.

Survivors are her children, Linda Carol Germer and husband Robert of Fairplay, Colo., and Stanley Holbert and wife Deborah of Pea Ridge; siblings, Gabby Davis of Colorado City, Texas, and Diana Rogers of Paris, Texas; three grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.

No services are scheduled.

Arrangements were by Sisco Funeral Home in Pea Ridge.

Online condolences may be made at siscofuneralhome.net.

John Gurney Hutchens

John Gurney Hutchens, 83, of, Pea Ridge, Ark., formally of Topeka, Kan., died June 30, 2023. He was born Sept. 20, 1939, in Topeka, Kan., to Hal Hutchens and Alma Wettengel Hutchens.

He was a U.S. Navy veteran. He loved serving in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints Temple as well as being a missionary. He enjoyed genealogy and sports.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Donna Kay Hutchens; and a brother, Hal Hutchens.

Survivors are his wife, Carol Hutchens; children, Edna Kruger (Jerry), Delcinea Shamburg (Mark), Tammy Hutchens (Nathan Neidhardt); siblings, Charles Hutchens and Pat Jackson; nine grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

A memorial service is set for 10 a.m. Saturday, July 15, in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 3611 SW Jewell Ave. Topeka, KS 66611.

Burial will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, July 15, in Rochester Cemetery.

Online condolences may be made at siscofuneralhome.net.

Rhonda Fay Olson

Rhonda Fay Olson, 67, of Garfield, Ark., died June 17, 2023, in Springfield, Mo. She was born Oct. 1, 1955, in Dallas, Texas, to Arthur E. Richardson and Billie Fay Fulgham Richardson.

She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She loved to cook and be a homemaker for her family. She loved her kids, grandkids and all her adopted kids and grandkids. Rhonda was a member of Missionary Baptist Church in Pixley, Calif.

She is preceded in death by her parents.

Survivors are her husband of 49 years, Lewis Eric Olson; children, Jennifer Ashbrook (Paul) of Tulare, Calif., Chris Olson (Lynette) of Garfield, Ark., Bret Olson (Ashley) of Phoenix, Ariz., Ashleigh Ross (Marshall) of Visalia, Calif., and Lauryn Holt (Jesse) of Modesto, Calif; siblings, Debra Cline (Butch) of Visalia, Calif., Steve Richardson (Denise) of Magnolia, Texas, David Richardson (Connie) of Gresham, Ore., Paula June Floyd and her late husband Jack of Hillsboro, Ill.; grandchildren, Noah, Zoe, Kolt, Jake, Caleb, Chase and Carter; and many nieces and nephews.

Service was at 10 a.m. Friday, June 23, 2023, in Sisco Funeral Chapel in Pea Ridge.

Burial was in Fayetteville National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to, Pea Ridge Band Scholarship Fund, 979 Weston St., Pea Ridge, AR 72751.

Online condolences may be made at siscofuneralhome.net.

