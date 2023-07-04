NWA fishing report: Trolling improves as water warms

Beaver Lake: The early bird gets the striped bass.

Jon Conklin, fishing guide, said stripers are biting from first light until about two hours after sunrise. Troll with brood minnows or live shad between the Ventris area of the lake and Starkey park. Keep a top-water lure handy to cast at surfacing stripers. Stripers may also bite between sunset and dark.

Walleye fishing has improved. Catch them by trolling crank baits or nightcrawler rigs. The best depth with a nightcrawler rig is 25 to 30 feet deep. Gravel points or gravel flats are good places to troll.

Trolling for crappie with crank baits is also picking up. Crappie are suspended near the thermocline, which is about 20 feet deep. Use a crank bait that runs 15 feet deep. Creek arms are good places to troll. Bluegill are shallow and biting crickets or worms. All methods for catfish are working, and any kind of catfish bait is good to use. Average surface water temperature is in the mid-80s.

Conklin notes that lots of people are headed to the lake this holiday week so courtesy at the boat ramps is important. Have your boat ready to launch before you back it down the ramp so as not to tie it up for others who are waiting to launch.

If tying your boat to a ramp courtesy dock, tie it to the side; that is away from the ramp, not on the ramp side of the courtesy dock. This will leave room for others to launch.

Beaver tailwater: Austin Kennedy, fishing guide, recommends going for trout with prepared trout baits on light tackle. Small spoons, small jigs and small crank baits are worth a try. Light line of 2- or 4-pound test is recommended.

Power generation at Beaver Dam has been mainly in mid-afternoon.

Lake Fayetteville: Angela Perea at Lake Fayetteville Marina said bluegill fishing is good with worms. Crappie are biting fair. Hair jigs work better than minnows, she said. The catfish bite has improved. All types of catfish baits, including nightcrawlers, liver or stink bait, should work. Try swim baits to catch black bass.

Lake Sequoyah: Angler Mike McBride said summertime tactics are the norm. That means fishing early or late. Black bass are hitting top-water lures at sunrise and after sunset. Bluegill are biting crickets or worms. Try liver, nightcrawlers, hot dog chunks or stink bait for catfish. Go with small sunfish for bait to target large flathead catfish.

Bella Vista: Hook, Line and Sinker in Bella Vista suggests fishing for black bass with plastic worms or deep diving crank baits at all Bella Vista lakes. Bluegill are biting crickets or worms 10 to 15 feet deep. The best catfish baits are liver or nightcrawlers.

Please note that fishing in Bella Vista is open only to POA members and their guests.

Elk River: Drew Daniel at Big Elk Floats and Camping said black bass fishing is good with white Zoom Flukes, small top-water lures or 6-inch plastic lizards. Best fishing is below small rapids and in shaded areas. Water level is good for float fishing, and the water is clear.

Illinois River: Kenny Stroud in Siloam Springs recommends using small tube baits or plastic lizards to catch black bass when the water is low. One of his favorite new stream lures is a miniature tube bait about 1.5 inches long rigged on a lightweight jig head. Small top-water lures or swim baits may also work.

Swepco Lake: Stroud recommends fishing for black bass with any kind of soft plastic lure such as a plastic worm, tube bait or plastic lizard. Try for bluegill with worms.

Eastern Oklahoma: The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation reports good black bass fishing at Grand Lake with top-water lures, crank baits, plastic worms or spinner baits around docks, rock and weed beds. Crappie are biting well on jigs or minnows around brush or docks.

At Lake Tenkiller, black bass are biting well on crank baits, plastic worms, spinner baits or top-water lures along points and around brush. Catfish are biting well on cut bait or liver.

At Lake Eucha, black bass are biting fair on buzz baits, crank baits, jerk baits, plastic worms or spinner baits along points, rock or weeds.

Table Rock Lake: Focused Fishing Guide Service said black bass are biting small plastic worms on a drop-shot rig 20 to 30 feet deep. Work it over the tops of trees or at the ends of community docks. Try big plastic worms around brush piles. Work the pile from different angles.

Jigging spoons may work to catch bass that are near schools of shad. Try big plastic worms rigged Carolina style or a jig and pig in the creek arms. Top-water lures may work early around wood cover, but the bite is hit or miss.

-- Compiled by Flip Putthoff



