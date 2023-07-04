Meet local police officers

Members of the Pea Ridge Police Department and of the Benton County S.A.L.T. Council will meet with area residents at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 11, for Coffee with a Cop at the Pea Ridge Community Library.

The Pea Ridge Police Department employes 9 full-time police officers and one civilian. There are two K9s and five school resource officers.

"We are committeed to upholding the law and providing safety for the citiizens who live in Pea Ridge," according to a statement by Police Department officials.

Benton County S.A.L.T. Council is a volunteer group with the goal of reducing crime against senior citizens by providing educaiton and interaction with law enforcement. The acronym stands for Seniors and Law Enforcement Together.