McNiel arrested for false report

Boyd Bruce McNiel was arrested by Pea Ridge Police and booked into the Benton County Jail at 10:45 p.m. Saturday, July 1.

McNiel, 60, was arrested in connection with a Benton County warrant for Communicating a False Alarm on July 1, 2023, after calling CENCOM and requested an officer to his home for an undisclosed problem (he refused to tell the dispatcher why he wanted an officer), according to the Pea Ridge Police Department report.

Officers were aware of the warrant Benton County held for McNiel, so the warrant was confirmed while on scene. The original reason McNiel called was because his wife wanted to complain about fireworks going off near their home. The fireworks were not in violation of city ordinance, so no action was taken regarding that complaint.

During the arrest of McNiel, he did attempt to pull away from the officer, but was easily detained with no significant resistance. He was transported to the Benton County Jail for their warrant to be served.