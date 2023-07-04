Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Replica edition News Newsletters Opinion Sports Distribution Locations Obituaries Special Sections Church Photos Contact Us
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

McNiel arrested for false report

by Staff Reports | July 4, 2023 at 8:00 a.m.

Boyd Bruce McNiel was arrested by Pea Ridge Police and booked into the Benton County Jail at 10:45 p.m. Saturday, July 1.

McNiel, 60, was arrested in connection with a Benton County warrant for Communicating a False Alarm on July 1, 2023, after calling CENCOM and requested an officer to his home for an undisclosed problem (he refused to tell the dispatcher why he wanted an officer), according to the Pea Ridge Police Department report.

Officers were aware of the warrant Benton County held for McNiel, so the warrant was confirmed while on scene. The original reason McNiel called was because his wife wanted to complain about fireworks going off near their home. The fireworks were not in violation of city ordinance, so no action was taken regarding that complaint.

During the arrest of McNiel, he did attempt to pull away from the officer, but was easily detained with no significant resistance. He was transported to the Benton County Jail for their warrant to be served.

Print Headline: McNiel arrested for false report

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

Candles signify hope, illumining the darkness; Vigil goers remember Apple
by Annette Beard
Cottingham joins FD as inspector; Decades of experience will benefit city
by Annette Beard
City adds bike racks
by Annette Beard
New Dollar General opens
by Staff Reports
Intense training prepares officers for dramatic situations
by Annette Beard
ADVERTISEMENT