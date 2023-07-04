Intense training prepares officers for dramatic situations

Chaos.

"We have a report of shots fired," a radio voice stated.

"No school SRO on scene."

"School has initiated lock down procedures."

As the radio dispatcher made the announcements, police officers from several agencies got in their vehicles and rushed to the Pea Ridge Primary School from another location on the campus.

As the scene unfolded, the intensity and drama escalated during each scenario of the active shooter training held in Primary School Tuesday, June 27, and Thursday, June 29.

"It is an intense feeling ... going on in the building, the chaos that is happening," Pea Ridge Police Lt. John Langham said. "It will never not be chaos, but we can have it at least going in the right direction."

Emergency personnel, both police and fire/ambulance, worked together last week in active shooter training scenarios.

Police vehicles, blue lights flashing, sped around the side of the building, coming to a standstill close to the front of the building.

Officers, guns raised, rushed out of their cars, intently assessing the scene, running to the front door, where they entered and canvassed the hallway and checked open doorways.

After the first few officers entered the building, one went into the room designated as the command center and began recording information on the white board. Soon, a Fire Department officer arrived, taking the command for the medics.

In one of the Tuesday afternoon scenarios, Cole Byars of Bella Vista and Travis Harp of Gravette manned the command center.

Screams reverberated through the hallways.

"Command, this is staging. I have information that RTF 1 has been deployed."

As more information came in, the two recorded the information, responding via radios and staying vigilantly alert to the scenario.

"Three more RTFs are ready for deployment."

"Bomb in room ... "

Command personnel clarified the location of possible bomb and relayed the information with calm deliberation.

"Where do we need RTFs to get people off site?" Byars asks. "There is a bomb. You need to go off-site."

More police officers arrive and are sent to staging.

"Part of the training is getting them to think about it," Langham said, acknowledging that no other training is handled this way. He said police officers are usually trained to act immediately, but in this situation, they sometimes have to wait. "The officers who arrive after the first several have to stop and wait in staging until sent in."

The intensity level increases with constant radio traffic and people rushing to where they're sent.

"Additional fire and ambulances requested," command personnel radio.

"We have a total of 10 available," Harp states, saying five are on scene and five more will be on scene within minutes.

Once the event is completed, officers regroup and assess the responses.

"It's a four-day training we've broken into two parts. Each officer goes through two days. There's a class room section and there's a practical session," Bella Vista Police Cpl. Haley Evans said. She said there were about 80 personnel from fire and law enforcement and about 30 volunteers who were actors. She said many of the volunteers were family and friends of the police officers.

"Our actors are being very good about being extra dramatic!" Langham said. "Which is spot on -- there will be people screaming, crying, hollering -- and that's what they would be seeing in a real scene."

Langham said one of the reasons that officers responded in their vehicles is because that is what would happen in a real scenario and it "gets adrenaline pumping faster than anything. We want them to have that adrenaline rush as they run in the door because that's they're going to have in reality and they have to know how to handle that much adrenaline."

"Most officers, in their entire career, will never experience the intense drama of entering a scene like this," he said, adding that when police officers respond to a disturbance, it usually involves only a few people who can be removed and separated from one another.

"This is a scene where you can't remove people fast enough to actually be able to control that environment. So, for us, if they've never done it before, they don't know how they'll respond. They don't know what to expect. So, it's a surprise. We don't want them to be surprised."

"So, by training it, they've experienced it before -- maybe not to the totality of a real incident, but they've experienced enough of it they can remember ... and dig in to that training and go and it will keep them anchored," Langham said. "Even a law enforcement officer would loose that anchor and get overwhelmed quickly if they've never experienced it. So that's the concept of making it as realistic as possible for us."

Law enforcement officers from Pea Ridge Police, Bella Vista Police, Little Flock Police were joined by emergency personnel from Pea Ridge, Bella Vista and Gravette Fire-EMS departments. An officer from the Benton County Sheriff's Office was the dispatcher.

Once the call of an active shooter at a school is dispatched, police officers had to drive through what was essentially an obstacle course, Langham said, "they actually have to be able to drive through an obstacle course to simulate having to respond through heavy traffic under stress ... that's something you have to be concerned about. You hear the words 'active shooter' across the radio, that's a whole new level of stress."

"They need to make sure they can control their own adrenaline levels and response to be able to safely get there. If they don't get to the scene, they haven't helped anybody."

Langham said FEMA has released a lot of new training with new concepts that have been learned over the years from active shooter events that have occurred; we're trying to implement a lot of that.

"One of our instructors, Eddie Bertola, has been on command on a scene when with California Highway Patrol," Langham said. "He's sharp. He's humble enough probably many of our officers don't know that."

Evans, Bella Vista Police Department community outreach officer, explained that the training involves officers pulling up to the scene once they're dispatched and going in to either address the threat or address the wounded.

"We work in that nature, address the threat, then help the wounded. From there, we break into command because if you're not one of the first few in the door, you have to wait in command like you would in any other place ... because the officers are not all from one agency. We're doing inter-agency ... we're making it as realistic as possible."

"With that, we're also working with fire departments. So we have RTFs which are rescue task forces and they will go in and address the wounded and get them out of the building. Those are built up of medics and officers for security and medical aid. Medics are never left in an active scene without an officer."

"After that," Evans explained, "It's about extraction of the wounded. Once we get the wounded out, that is where we stop our scene."

Evans said: "For this training, we are doing multiple different scenarios. We started with single officer response and will move to a full capstone which is, they will go in, address the shooter, build out a command structure, remove the wounded, someone will have to give a media brief ... reunification as well, figure out how to reunify the survivors... In any situation like this, especially in a school, you have to give the children back to their parents, so we have to find a place and reunify them (have the survivors placed back with their families).

She said some officers are assigned to protect the perimeter of the scene keeping people from entering or leaving and providing a place for people to stage, such as parents of students in the building.

Langham expressed gratitude to Keith Martin, school superintendent, for his cooperation in allowing the use of the school buildings.

Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Pea Ridge, Bella Vista and Little Flock police officers, along with Pea Ridge and Bella Vista Fire-EMS personnel joined for active shooter training this past week in the Pea Ridge Primary School.



Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Pea Ridge, Bella Vista and Little Flock police officers, along with Pea Ridge and Bella Vista Fire-EMS personnel joined for active shooter training this past week in the Pea Ridge Primary School.



Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Pea Ridge, Bella Vista and Little Flock police officers, along with Pea Ridge and Bella Vista Fire-EMS personnel joined for active shooter training this past week in the Pea Ridge Primary School.



Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Bella Vista Police Officer Cole Byars entered the school building Tuesday afternoon during an active shooter training incident.



Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Pea Ridge, Bella Vista and Little Flock police officers, along with Pea Ridge and Bella Vista Fire-EMS personnel joined for active shooter training this past week in the Pea Ridge Primary School.



Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Pea Ridge Police Officer Jake Steele enters the Pea Ridge Primary School Tuesday afternoon during a training session on active shooters.



Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Pea Ridge Police Officer Jake Steele enters the Pea Ridge Primary School Tuesday afternoon during a training session on active shooters.



Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Pea Ridge, Bella Vista and Little Flock police officers, along with Pea Ridge and Bella Vista Fire-EMS personnel joined for active shooter training this past week in the Pea Ridge Primary School. Cole Byars, Bella Vista Police, and Travis Harp, director of EMS, Gravette Fire Department, worked the command center during one of the scenarios Tuesday, June 27.



Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Pea Ridge, Bella Vista and Little Flock police officers, along with Pea Ridge and Bella Vista Fire-EMS personnel joined for active shooter training this past week in the Pea Ridge Primary School. Cole Byars, Bella Vista Police, and Travis Harp, director of EMS, Gravette Fire Department, worked the command center during one of the scenarios Tuesday, June 27. Pea Ridge Police Lt. John Langham (in the yellow vest) was one of the trainers.


