Historical Society seeks new members

by Annette Beard | July 4, 2023 at 6:00 a.m.
Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Mayor Nathan See visited with members of the Pea Ridge Historical Society Tuesday afternoon to discuss various projects in the city.

Members of the Pea Ridge Historical Society are trying to promote the history of the city and want people to know about the society and the museum.

Mayor Nathan See visited the group recently.

"Some people have lost the vision of downtown where it really all started," See said. "It's coming back."

"Who's going to carry this heritage on?" See asked.

"We want a home town feel. We want to keep the small community, keep the downtown thriving," See said, adding that he wants to see the downtown redone.

"In the '30s and '40s, it's where everybody went," Cheek said about the downtown area.

"It's the town's heritage we're trying to promote," Cheek said.

See said he is in communication with investors interested in purchasing and revitalizing land downtown.

Members of the board of directors are Mary Durand, president; Margaret Cheek, vice president; Jet Wonnacott, secretary; and Durand and Cheek, co-treasurers.

The Historical Society hosts both the Pea Ridge Museum and the School Heritage Building, both just off North Curtis Avenue.

Dues are $10 a year. The society meets at 6 p.m. the third Tuesday of the month. The next meeting is July 25 in the School Heritage building.

To learn more about the society, or to join, call Durand at 479-586-5574, Cheek at 479-372-1760 or Wonnacott at 479-544-2859.

