Former Pea Ridge man’s art selected

PINE BLUFF -- Tim Cribbs of Bentonville, Ark., formerly of Pea Ridge, has been selected for inclusion in a biennial exhibition showcasing artists in the mid-South.

He is among 35 artists selected for the "2023 Irene Rosenzweig Biennial Juried Exhibition," organized by The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas (ASC).

The exhibition opens Thursday, July 20, 2023, at ASC, 701 S. Main St., with an awards reception from 5–7 p.m. Juror Dr. Rachel Trusty will present the awards at 6 p.m. The reception is free and open to the public.

His selected artwork is "The Wild Burns at Night," digital print on canvas, 28 inches by 16 inches, 2022.

A self-taught artist and graphic designer, Cribb grew up in Pea Ridge, Arkansas, and lives in Bentonville. He holds a bachelor's degree in business administration from San Diego State University. Visit his website, timboy.art.

About The Exhibition

The Rosenzweig exhibition welcomes submissions from artists in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. Artwork in traditional and digital forms are accepted, including paintings, drawings, original prints, fiber art, ceramics, sculpture, photography, video and digital work.

The awards are Best in Show ($1,000), First Place ($500), Second Place ($200), and three Merit Awards ($100 each). Purchase awards are also available, allowing ASC to add works from the exhibition to its permanent collection.

ASC received 594 submissions by 315 artists, from which Trusty chose 35 works.

"I was incredibly impressed by the quality and breadth of all the work," Trusty said. "Choosing only 35 pieces from over 500 entries was difficult, and I want to celebrate everyone who entered. When selecting pieces for the show, I had two main criteria. First, that the work demonstrated excellence in technique, and second, that the work was innovative and pushed what we consider to be 'art' forward through media, theme, or both."

Trusty is an artist, educator and curator. She is a visiting assistant professor of women's and gender studies at Bucknell University in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania. Trusty has a Ph.D. and a Master of Arts degree in women, gender, and sexuality studies from the University of Kansas (2022 and 2020); a Master of Fine Arts degree from Lesley College in Boston (2011); and a Bachelor of Arts degree in sculpture and art education from the University of Central Arkansas in Conway (2006).

The biennial exhibition began with a gift from the Irene Rosenzweig Foundation to ASC in 1992. Born in Pine Bluff in 1903, Rosenzweig was a noted scholar and teacher. She earned a doctoral degree from Bryn Mawr College, studied in Rome, and was fluent in six languages. Rosenzweig tutored President Franklin D. Roosevelt's family members during their time in the White House. She died in 1997.

The exhibition will be on view in ASC's William H. Kennedy Jr. Gallery through Saturday, Oct. 14. Admission to ASC's galleries is always free. The exhibition is supported in part by The Arts & Science Center Endowment Fund and the Irene Rosenzweig Endowment Fund.

For more information, contact Kevin Haynie, ASC's curator of collections and exhibitions, at [email protected] or call 870-536-3375. Visit the exhibition webpage at asc701.org/rosenzweig.