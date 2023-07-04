Cottingham joins FD as inspector; Decades of experience will benefit city

With more than two decades of experience in the fire service, retired firefighter, paramedic John Cottingham will be a valuable asset to the city, according to Mayor Nathan See and Fire Chief Clint Bowen.

Cottingham, who retired from the Bella Vista Fire Department in 2017, has worked for Northwest Medical Center as a medic on the ambulance.

The son of Bob and Sue Cottingham, he grew up in Pea Ridge and began hanging around the Pea Ridge Fire Department around 1999. He joined the department in the early 2000s as a firefighter, and later earned the first responder certification.

"I started volunteering on the ambulance when Roger and Shirley (Harris) were here," he recalled. Cottingham earned his emergency medical technician certificate through the Arkansas Fire Academy, continued his education getting career firefighter certifications in 2002 and 2003 and was hired at Bella Vista in 2004. He went to paramedic school in 2006.

"I enjoy helping people," he said. "It seemed more rewarding than anything else I could think of. I felt the need to serve my community."

As fire inspector, Cottingham will perform the safety inspection and will be certified to do construction inspections. He explained that there are three categories for commercial buildings based on risk factors that determine frequency of inspections.

Previously, firefighters would do the inspections that are governed by the three-volume Arkansas Fire Prevention Code which is based on the International Fire Code.

He said he plans to continue training and will be involved in city plan reviews for construction and development.

"You also have to think of the safety of the construction workers," Cottingham said, explaining that construction sites on large scale development also fall under his purview.

"As far as my role, it's going to be more of a preventative role, than mitigating the emergency," he said.

Fire prevention includes education and that starts with children, he said. Fire inspections include being able to communicate with people about what are fire hazards and how to alleviate the risks.

He said smoke detectors are life savers and strongly emphasized people having them in their homes.

"This little device saves lives. I have seen it in my career many times, and have seen the reverse, when there are none," he said.

He said that the city of Rogers has been a pioneer of creating a division of risk reduction and he has good working relationships with others in the field that will benefit him and therefore, Pea Ridge.

"We are also getting one step closer to another connection with Rogers, Bentonville, Bella Vista -- those people who already have those organizations that are working," Fire Chief Clint Bowen said, explaining that he can call chiefs, Cottingham can call other inspectors, and together they can learn from one another.

Both Cottingham and Bowen said that they can save hours of research by taking advantage of the lessons learned by other people in the field.

Cottingham and his wife, Elisa, have an 11-year-old son, Benjamin, and live in Bella Vista.