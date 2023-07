Community calendar

Wednesday, July 5

11 a.m. Little's Story Time, Pea Ridge Community Library, 801 N. Curtis Ave.

Friday, July 7

2-3 p.m. Hobbs State Park, Pea Ridge Community Library, 801 N. Curtis Ave.

Saturday, July 8

1-4 p.m. Pea Ridge Historical Museum open, 1451 N. Curtis Ave. Or by appointment by calling Mary Durand (479-586-5574), Jett Wonnacott (479-544-2859) or Margaret Cheek (479-372-1760).

9 a.m.-2 p.m. Pea Ridge High School Alumni Day and all years reunion, PR Jr. High cafeteria, for all former students, staff and family members (not just graduates)

5-9 p.m. Second Saturday: vendors, music by Charlie Daniels Tribute Band, 200 Townsend Way

Monday, July 10

10:30 a.m. Home school hangout, Pea Ridge Community Library, 801 N. Curtis Ave.

Tuesday, July 11

9:30 a.m. S.A.L.T., Pea Ridge Community Library, 801 N. Curtis Ave.

2 p.m. Disney Karaoke, Pea Ridge Community Library, 801 N. Curtis Ave.

Wednesday, July 12

11 a.m. Little's Story Time, Pea Ridge Community Library, 801 N. Curtis Ave.

Thursday, July 13

2:30 p.m. All about bikes with 4-H Bailey, Pea Ridge Community Library, 801 N. Curtis Ave.

Friday, July 14

10:30-11:30 a.m. Ozark Natural Science Center, Pea Ridge Community Library, 801 N. Curtis Ave.