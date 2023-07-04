City staff increased by four

Four people have been added to the city staff to meet the ever increasing demands of the growing city.

A fire inspector, electrical inspector and two Street Department employees have been added, according to Mayor Nathan See.

"Through all the growth we have had and continue to have I talked to Tony Townsend our building official to see about getting him some help for a building inspector. He agreed that with the growth it is hard for him to keep up, so we hired a journeyman electrician with more than 15 years of experience with Dolle Electric," See said, explaining that to be certified to be an electrical inspector takes four years unless one is already a journeyman.

The city hired Patrick Price who will begin immediately as an electrical inspector and will later train to add mechanical and plumbing inspections, each of which is a two-day course to be licensed.

In addition, the city has hired a fire inspector to work under Fire Chief Clint Bowen to help with business inspections, plan reviews and meet with development teams about future projects.

Bowen hired John Cottingham, who began recently.

See said the city also hired two full-time employees for the Street Department. He said some employees will be leaving and it was more efficient to hire two full-time people to prepare to meet that need than to hire seasonal workers as is usually done in the summer for mowing.

He said the Street Department usually hires two season workers but won't this year. See said there are eight employees in the Street Department.

"This will eventually allow everyone to learn the machinery," he said.

Within the building department, See said the work has increased significantly.

"I told Tony (Townsend, building official) we've got to hire somebody. This is not going to work the way things are going right now," Mayor Nathan See said. "Everybody says it's going to slow down ... well, we're not seeing slow down.

"We did our all-time high in the month of June for impact fees of 50, a little over 50, in the month of June only, so we're not not slowing down as far as residential homes right now," See said.

See said impact fees are paid to the city after all construction work is completed and before the certificate of occupancy is issued.

"A lot of the impact fees go back to permits from last year because it takes a while to build a house and we're catching up now with all the red dirt that was being moved for the subdivisions. Now, we're seeing the influx of the home in the subdivisions coming out. It's been happening through the process of two years to get these houses built," See said.

"The reason we choose Patrick, because as a journeyman electrician, he can go on and being doing the inspections," See said, explaining that the training for the electrical inspector is longer than that of mechanical and plumbing. "That was one reason, we can start immediately with electrical with him and then next year, as a two days each, he can train in plumbing and mechanical, and he'll be licensed in those also."

"This is a building block ... to go and put in years to come ... the building department will be more corrected under the Fire Department umbrella as other municipalities do, referring to Rogers, Lowell and Bentonville," See said.

"I think John and Patrick will spend more and more time together because that's the rapport we want to establish," See said. "We want to be prepared for the future. I think hiring these two will be vital for our building department to plan ahead."

"The Fire Department knows more about the fire code. If you look at the people who are on the risk reduction team for other municipalities, they're either retired firefighters or retired fire marshals because having the fire experience helps them the fire codes on what to expect and what regulations we have."

"He'll do planning reviews. He'll be the voice for the Fire Department at tech reviews," See said. "There's been a past history that we have just caught ... things that were on the plans, weren't being implemented in the fields... nobody was inspecting those previously."

Each department (building and fire) will sign off on it before it goes to the Planning Commission for approval on the new application that Jessica Grady, planning director, has in place, he said.

In the past, the segregation of duties may not have been clear, See said, explaining that the current method is the right procedure to ensure communication between departments.

"We've created a development team, which is all the department heads," See said. "John will be in that as fire inspector. They'll meet collectively to go over procedural things."

"The Fire Department has vital intel for development," the mayor said. "Safety is our number one thing for everybody."

"These two employees will help us a lot. We've already had people ask for information about developments and they've been there to seek the answers."

"We just continue to grow. It's a growing population and yo'uve got to grow to keep up with it.

"I'd rather be growing as a city and make it sustainable for us than to be in some of the parts of the country that are decreasing in population and are worried about how to fund emergency services," See said. "It'll be great for the contractors and it'll be good for Tony. It will be easier for contractors to get permits and get inspections because we'll have the extra manpower to do so."

He said prior to the election, as Street Department superintendent, he helped with inspections.

See said the salary for the fire inspector was already in the Fire Department budget but slated for a fire marshal. He said the Fire Department was given a vehicle for the fire inspector.

The salary for the electrical inspector and a vehicle will come out of the city general budget and he said he hopes the City Council will see it as a need, not a want.

"As we see the influx of growth, we have to keep up with the demand," See said.

The building official was previously responsible as the building official, code enforcement and community development, he said. "There were a lot of things he was doing for a long time.

"We all wear multiple hats to get the job done. I'm very glad we're expanding and creating a better building environment for the contractors and developers."

He said the city's planning director, Jessica Grady, is in the office during work hours and can take care of many of the tasks previously handled by Townsend.