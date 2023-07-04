Manage Subscription
City adds bike racks

by Annette Beard | July 4, 2023 at 9:15 a.m.
Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES City Street Department employees Roy Wade and Matthew Wright with the new bicycle rack that was installed in front of City Hall. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.

Three bright green bicycle racks have been added to the Pea Ridge community.

"I think it aids us to be a more bike friendly community," Mayor Nathan See said. "We will do more of these."

"We appreciate the partnership with the Runway Group," he said. "It is very important for quality of life."

"We are excited to announce the Runway Group has partnered with us to provide our city with these bike stations," See said.

See expressed gratitude to Merrill White, a former Pea Ridge City Council member, for connecting the city and the Runway Group.

One rack was recently installed at City Hall. One will be installed at Ember Mountain Coffee on North Curtis Avenue. The third will be installed at the City Park.

"We wanted to have a rack on the main corridor and Ember Mountain has a wal-up window that will drive more cycle traffic," See said. "We want people to know that we promote safe cycling and want to give them a place to put their bikes."

"The city of Pea Ridge is surrounded by gravel roads, which are now taking on an expanded roll as cycling trails that connect Northwest Arkansas gravel bike riders to rural communities," said Mike Abb, creative director for the Runway Group.

