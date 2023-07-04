Candles signify hope, illumining the darkness; Vigil goers remember Apple

As darkness descended over the city, tiny flickers of light from candles illuminated the west side of the parking lot at White Oak station Monday, June 26, 2023.

Police Chief Lynn Hahn welcomed the crowd.

"The last time we met here, we presented you with a cardboard replica of the Kevin Apple memorial. We are proud tonight to be able to present the permanent memorial," Hahn said, recalling the vigil held on the first anniversary of former Pea Ridge Police Officer Kevin Apple's death. Apple was run over and killed June 26, 2021, in the parking lot.

"I am overwhelmed with gratitude and a deep sense of appreciation for each and every person and company who donated time, materials and funding to make this memorial possible. The most recent additions to that list include Grajeda Data and Electrical, who donated their time, expertise and supplies for the memorial lighting.

"I would also like to extend a long overdue thank you to Bill Crawford and Megan Woody for the candlelight vigil they set up at the City Park the same evening that Officer Apple was killed. The PD and the community were going through a whirlwind of emotions, and that candlelight vigil was literally the first major step in our healing process.

"Finally, I want to extend a huge thank you to Sgt. John Hicks, one of Kevin Apples' closest friends. Sgt. Hicks has gone above and beyond to make sure Kevin has a beautiful and lasting memorial."

Sgt. Hicks and former Pea Ridge Police Officer Brian Stamps were invited to unveil the black granite memorial stone.

"We stand here with heavy hearts in the soft glow of candlelight to honor the life and legacy of our fallen hero, Kevin Apple. We come together as a community to pay tribute to a police officer who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty and to offer our support and solidarity to all those affected by this devastating loss. Words cannot adequately express the depth of sorrow and gratitude we feel as we remember Kevin Apple, a dedicated officer who embodied the very best of our profession. Officer Apple served our community with unwavering courage, integrity, and a steadfast commitment to protect and serve. His selfless actions exemplified the highest values of law enforcement, and we are forever grateful for his service.

"We also acknowledge that the impact of this tragedy extends beyond the fallen officer. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family, friends, and colleagues who are left to grapple with unimaginable grief and loss. Their lives are forever altered, and the pain they endure is immeasurable. We stand beside them, offering our unwavering support and solidarity as they navigate the difficult path of healing.

"Specifically, to the family of Officer Apple, we want you to know that you are not alone. Kevin's sacrifice will never be forgotten, and we are here to provide comfort, strength, and assistance whenever and however you need it. We share your grief and commit ourselves to honoring the memory of Kevin by continuing to serve our community with dedication and valor. I promised Kevin's mother that I would not let Kevin be forgotten, and I will do everything in my power to keep that promise.

"The impact on the Pea Ridge community is multi-faceted. Firstly, it creates a collective sense of grief and loss. Our community mourns the loss of one of its police officers. The loss is particularly profound for those who knew Kevin Apple personally. But even for those who didn't have a personal connection, the loss is deeply felt. The loss of a police officer strikes at the very core of our community's sense of safety and security. These brave men and women are the guardians of our neighborhoods, the ones who stand between us and harm. When one of them is taken from us, we are reminded of the inherent risks they face every day while protecting us. It serves as a stark reminder that their dedication to duty can exact the highest price. Let us remember that in the face of loss, our community's spirit can shine the brightest.

"Together, we can ensure that the legacy of Kevin Apple lives on and that his sacrifice was not in vain.

"Today, we also remember that behind every badge stands a human being, vulnerable to the trials and tribulations of life. This tragedy reminds us of the emotional toll that law enforcement professionals face daily. We must acknowledge the emotional burden carried by our officers and ensure that they have the resources and support necessary to maintain their well-being," Hahn continued.

"To my fellow officers, I implore you to lean on one another during challenging times. Reach out to your colleagues, seek solace in the bonds we share, and never hesitate to ask for help. Together, we can navigate the darkest of days and emerge stronger, united in our mission to protect and serve our community.

"As we continue to move forward from this tragedy, let us renew our commitment to the principles that guide us: integrity, professionalism, and compassion. Let us honor the memory of Kevin Apple by rededicating ourselves to the service of our community, knowing that the work we do is vital and can make a lasting difference in the lives of those we protect.

"Tonight, as we hold these candles in our hands, we are reminded of the power of light in the face of darkness. Each flickering flame represents our collective hope, love, and respect for our fallen officer. Together, we illuminate the path of remembrance and honor as we carry Kevin Apple's memory in our hearts.

"It is during times like these that we are reminded of the fragility of life, the importance of unity, and the significance of our community. Let us take this opportunity to reflect on the sacrifices made by all those who wear the uniform, who leave their homes every day, not knowing if they will return. Let us express our profound gratitude to their families, who bravely support them and share in their sacrifices.

"In this moment, let us also extend our support to one another as we grieve and seek solace together. We must remember that we are not alone in our sorrow. Our community is strong, resilient, and compassionate. Through our shared pain, we can find the strength to heal and honor our fallen hero in the most meaningful way possible.

"As we extinguish these candles tonight, let us remember that the light of Kevin Apple's spirit will forever shine brightly within us. May his legacy serve as a guiding light, inspiring us to be kinder, braver, and more united in our pursuit of a better tomorrow.

Chaplain Aaron Mathews prayed and Lt. John Langham played music on a guitar as the ceremony drew to a close.

Law enforcement officers from several departments joined area residents and members of the Pea Ridge Police and Fire departments in honoring the memory of Pea Ridge Police Officer Kevin Apple with a candlelight vigil and the unveiling of a monument on the second anniversary of his death, June 26, 2023.


