The following marriage license applications were recorded June 22-28 in the Benton County Clerk's Office.

June 23

Thomas Dale Wright, 35, and Soanya Nichole Ledbetter, 36, both of Pea Ridge

June 26

Javid Assael Melgoza-Perez, 27, and Cristina Loyola-Valois, 30, both of Pea Ridge