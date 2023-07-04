Manage Subscription
Benton County Jail

by From Staff Reports | July 4, 2023 at 4:00 a.m.

Tuesday, June 27

3:37 p.m. Danelle Zimmerman, 32, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, third violation of Omnibus DWI Act

5:30 p.m. Nash Holliday, 40, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, criminal contempt

Wednesday, June 28

11:33 a.m. Willie Lawrence White, 44, Pea Ridge, by Bentonville Police, contempt of court, serving one day

Thursday, June 29

12:58 a.m. Christ McCaster, 19, Pea Ridge, by Centerton Police, theft by receiving; third-degree endangering the welfare of a minor; failure to appear; possession of a controlled substance

Friday, June 30

11:25 p.m. Harley Kassing, 26, Garfield, by BCSO, third-degree assault on a family or household member; third-degree battering

Saturday, July 1

2:02 a.m. Deette Marie Ingalls, 18, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, harassment; harassing communications

3:44 p.m. April Morgan, 32, Exeter, Mo., by Pea Ridge Police, failure to appear

10:45 p.m. Boyd Bruce McNiel, 60, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, fraud (communicating false alarm - no injury)

Sunday, July 2

5:08 p.m. Rafeal Lopez-Perea, 58, Rogers, by Pea Ridge Police, driving left of center; first violation of Omnibus DWI Act

5:42 p.m. Nicole Brewer, 25, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, second-degree assault on family or household member

