Benton County Health Dept. inspections

Violations marked as priority contribute directly to the elimination, prevention or reduction in the hazards associated with foodborne illness. Priority violations include prevention of contamination, cooking, reheating, cooling, and handwashing.

Priority foundation rules support, facilitate or enable one or more priority items.

Core violations include items that usually relate to general sanitation, operational controls, equipment design or general maintenance.

BENTON COUNTY

June 21

Shaved By The Bell Corp.

2573 Peck Rd., Pea Ridge

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: No documentation of a Certified Food Protection Manager. Owner's certification has expired.

The Turn at Big Sugar

1101 Sugar Creek Rd., Pea Ridge

Priority violations: Ranch at 51 degrees in glass refrigerator.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: No documentation of a Certified Food Protection Manager.

June 22

Dollar General

2140 N. Ark. Hwy. 94, Pea Ridge

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Gaps in the back and front doors.

Core violations: None

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

June 21 -- Ember Mountain Coffee Food Mob, 560 N. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge