Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Replica edition News Newsletters Opinion Sports Distribution Locations Obituaries Special Sections Church Photos Contact Us
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Benton County Health Dept. inspections

by Staff Reports | July 4, 2023 at 8:00 a.m.

Violations marked as priority contribute directly to the elimination, prevention or reduction in the hazards associated with foodborne illness. Priority violations include prevention of contamination, cooking, reheating, cooling, and handwashing.

Priority foundation rules support, facilitate or enable one or more priority items.

Core violations include items that usually relate to general sanitation, operational controls, equipment design or general maintenance.

BENTON COUNTY

June 21

Shaved By The Bell Corp.

2573 Peck Rd., Pea Ridge

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: No documentation of a Certified Food Protection Manager. Owner's certification has expired.

The Turn at Big Sugar

1101 Sugar Creek Rd., Pea Ridge

Priority violations: Ranch at 51 degrees in glass refrigerator.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: No documentation of a Certified Food Protection Manager.

June 22

Dollar General

2140 N. Ark. Hwy. 94, Pea Ridge

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Gaps in the back and front doors.

Core violations: None

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

June 21 -- Ember Mountain Coffee Food Mob, 560 N. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge

Print Headline: Benton County Health Dept. inspections

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

Candles signify hope, illumining the darkness; Vigil goers remember Apple
by Annette Beard
Cottingham joins FD as inspector; Decades of experience will benefit city
by Annette Beard
City adds bike racks
by Annette Beard
New Dollar General opens
by Staff Reports
Intense training prepares officers for dramatic situations
by Annette Beard
ADVERTISEMENT