Spring soccer registration is open

Pea Ridge Thunder Soccer Club is 100% volunteer based.

"A successful season relies on parents and volunteers," according to the club web site.

Members of the board of directors are Bobby Bernoski, president; Michelle Nunley, vice president/registrar; Shanna Bernosky, treasurer/secretary; Darren Hall, equipment and field officer; Lisa Tolan, grants, donations and public relations; and Sherese Grigg, Special Kickers coordinators.

Pea Ridge Soccer Club Thunder Club was founded in 2015. Founding members were Nicole Cray, Virginia Force, Taryn Jones, Stelli Litchfield, Corey Sears, Levi Staten and Nadine Telgemeier.

For information, email [email protected] or mail Pea RidgeThunder Soccer Club, P.O. Box 1314, Pea Ridge AR 72751. The website is pearidgesoccerclub.com.

The recreational Soccer Coed program is for youth from 6 to 12 years of age.

Hosting ages 6 through 18, this recreational program is geared towards all-play for young athletes. While truly equal playing time is not possible in any type of program, this model is designed to get as close as possible to the same amount of play time for each player. All practices and games are held in town and no tryouts are held.

Players' age is assessed as of Dec. 31, 2023.

Divisions in 2023 Rec Soccer Coed are:

• Little Kickstarters Coed Age 3

• U5 Soccer Coed Ages 4 to 5

• U7 Soccer Coed Ages 6 to 7

• U10 Soccer Coed Ages 8 to 10

• U12 Soccer Coed Ages 11 to 12

• Middle School Coed is for ages 13 - 14. Middle School teams may travel and play surrounding area teams. More details to be announced before season begins.

New players need to provide a birth certificate for verification.

Registration closes on Feb. 18 at 11:59 p.m.

The season runs from April 1 to June 3, 2023.

Registration fees are: Little Kickstarters, $25; U5 Soccer Coed, $55; U7 Soccer Coed, $55; U10 Soccer Coed, $65; U12 Soccer Coed,

$65; and Middle School Coed, $85.