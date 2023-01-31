Slick icy pavements force closures

Freezing drizzle moved into the northeast Benton County area shortly before 3 a.m. Monday, Jan. 30, causing pavement on roadways and sidewalks to be slick.

By 5 a.m., Pea Ridge school officials announced a remote learning day. City halls and offices in Pea Ridge, Avoca, Little Flock and Garfield closed. Benton County administration and court house closed. The Pea Ridge National Military Park closed.

Two one-vehicle accidents were reported early Monday morning.

A one-vehicle fatality accident on Guyll Ridge Road just off Benton County 74 in Avoca was reported between 4:30 and 5 a.m. The name of the deceased had not been released as of press time. According to a Benton County Sheriff's Office spokesman, the driver of a flat bed truck hauling equipment lost control and flipped. The crash was weather-related.

A one-vehicle rollover accident was reported shortly before 7 a.m. Monday on U.S. Hwy. 62 southeast of the intersection with Ark. Hwy. 37 in Gateway. No information was available from Arkansas State Police on that incident by press time.

County and city officials urged area residents to stay off the roadways stating that even where roads appear to be clear, there are slick spots in "unsuspecting areas."

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning in effect from 10:17 a.m. Monday, Jan. 30, until 6 p.m. and a winter weather advisory in effect until 6 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. Heavy mixed precipitation with sleet accumulations of about one-half inch and ice accumulations of about one-tenth of an inch predicted.

Pea Ridge city Street Department employees were on the streets by 2:30 a.m. Monday salting primary roads and main intersections, according to Street Department superintendent Monte Keene, who emphasized that people should use extreme caution at their homes and at businesses, as well.

"Be cautious coming out of their own house," he said. "They need to use caution -- extreme caution.

"We can't get the sidewalks or driveways going into local businesses."

"We try to hit our primary roads," Keene said, adding that hills and curves are also a point of focus, "because those are hazard areas."

By 10 a.m. Keene said the areas of the city west of Curtis Avenue showed the heaviest accumulation of frozen precipitation. He said it was "like freezing drizzle" and the trees were coated with it on the west side of town.

Weather forecasts predicted mixed frozen precipitation including freezing drizzle, snow and sleet for both Monday and Tuesday afternoon.

Street Department crews will alternate working hours to ensure roads are maintained throughout the day and night.

"We will take turns," Keene said. The storage facility for the salt is limited for the city, he said, explaining his caution in using the salt more freely.

"We don't have enough material to put salt on all the roads, we're trying to be cautious, putting it on the main roads and intersections. If we don't have rain, we can revert to a salt-brine mix."

"We've had two storms so far," Keene said, referring to the snow that fell on the area Tuesday, Jan. 24, "and it's about to wipe us out" of supplies. He said he put in an order for more salt, but because of the demand, it hasn't yet been delivered.

Keene said his department is working with both fire and police department personnel to help them get where they need to go.

Police Chief Lynn Hahn said, "People need to be careful. It's invisible. It's clear ice."