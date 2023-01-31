Recollections: News from years gone by

RECOLLECTIONS

50 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic

Vol. 8 No. 5

Thursday, Feb. 1, 1973

Pea Ridge's 1973 Betty Crocker Homemaker of tomorrow is Miss Billie McElmurry, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Bill McElmurry of Pea Ridge.

Mr. and Mrs. Harold Laird and two young children were left homeless after a fire Monday of a residence on Greene Street. One fireman, Frank Robinson, was injured and taken to the hospital.

Benton County Judge Ralph Bolain accepted a donation of $93 for Our Farm from Janice Greene, president of Alpha Nu Chapter of ESA Sorority.

40 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic-Scene

Vol. 18 No. 5

Wednesday, Feb. 2, 1983

The court finds for the plaintiff (city of Pea Ridge), Chancery Judge Carl Bonner announced at the end of a one-hour trial Thursday morning, as he ordered the subject buildings on the R.C. Miller property at the corner of Carr and Patton streets razed.

Fire of undetermined origin destroyed a turkey house and 10,500 turkey chicks Saturday at the Ernest Fletcher farm in the Mountain/Jacket community just over the state line in Missouri.

Charlie and Dove Crabtree received a card of congratulations from President and Mrs. Ronald Reagan on the occasion of their 69th wedding anniversary Jan. 29.

30 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Country Times

Vol. 28 No. 5

Thursday, Feb. 4, 1993

Pea Ridge city recorder Sandy Easley has been asked to write a letter to the state Highway Department seeking a traffic count at Highways 72 and 94. The intersection has been the scene of numerous traffic accidents in recent years, including one fatality.

A Pea Ridge High senior is a semifinalist in the 1993 Coca-Cola Scholars Program. Jennifer Jones is among 29 semifinalists in the state.

Three Pea Ridge High School band students recently earned spots in the Region I Jr. and Sr. High Clinic bands. They were Nevan Enderson, Leslie Stone and Jennifer Wagner.

20 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 38 No. 5

Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2003

Pea Ridge city employees received an across the board 5% raise at the Jan. 21 council meeting.

What is Bob Bauer doing in 24 degree weather with his head and hands in a boat's engine? His job, that's what. For the past 15 years, Bauer has been the owner of lost Bridge Marina on Beaver Lake.

Rob Brothers, president of Arvest Bank in Rogers, announced the addition of John S. Lasater to the position of president of the Pea Ridge location.

10 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 48 No. 5

Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2013

Parker Andrew Tillman and Zaylee Snow were the attendants at the Blackhawk Colors Day celebration Tuesday, Jan. 22.

Two fifth-grade girls have taken on a mission to raise money for the Playground Project for the Pea Ridge Intermediate School. Celine Frank and Samantha Bott were collecting jeans to entire the contest to raise money.

Mayor Jackie Crabtree issued the oath of office to the newest Planning Commission member, Zachary Hoyt.

Diana Salazar was crowned Colors Day Queen 2013 by last year's queen, Haylee Bowman.