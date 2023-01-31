Recipe: Rosy Fruit Salad

Rosy Fruit Salad

1 lg. can chunk pineapple, drain and reserve juice

1 lg. can Mandarin oranges, drain and discard juice

1 lg. red apple

1 lg. golden apple

1 c. red grapes

1 c. green grapes

2 bananas

1/3 c. fresh orange juice

1 Tbsp. lemon juice

1/4 c. sugar

2 Tbsp. cornstarch

Cut apples into bite-sized pieces. Cut bananas into chunks.

Combine all fruits in bowl.

Dressing:

Mix the pineapple juice with 1/3 c. fresh orange juice and 1 tablespoon lemon juice and place in pan. Add 1/4 c. sugar and 2 tablespoons cornstarch in sauce pan. Bring to boil. Boil 1 minute.

Pour over fruit while hot and mix to coat. Chill.

•••

