Recipe: Rosy Fruit Salad

Rosy Fruit Salad
1 lg. can chunk pineapple, drain and reserve juice
1 lg. can Mandarin oranges, drain and discard juice
1 lg. red apple
1 lg. golden apple
1 c. red grapes
1 c. green grapes
2 bananas
1/3 c. fresh orange juice
1 Tbsp. lemon juice
1/4 c. sugar
2 Tbsp. cornstarch
Cut apples into bite-sized pieces. Cut bananas into chunks.
Combine all fruits in bowl.
Dressing:
Mix the pineapple juice with 1/3 c. fresh orange juice and 1 tablespoon lemon juice and place in pan. Add 1/4 c. sugar and 2 tablespoons cornstarch in sauce pan. Bring to boil. Boil 1 minute.
Pour over fruit while hot and mix to coat. Chill.
