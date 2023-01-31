Public hearing set; Island annexation requested

A home occupation permit is the only item of business on the agenda for the Planning Commission.

The request, by Christa Trimberger, is for 3751 Duvall Dr.

The meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, in City Hall.

The City Council meeting is set for 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, in City Hall. The work session is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, prior to the council meeting.

A public hearing is scheduled for 6 p.m. for annexation of the Kitterman property, which is surrounded by the city limits. The property is north of Hickman Road, west of Easterling Road.

Also on the agenda for the Council meeting is an ordinance establishing rates for temporary meters by the Water Utilities Department. The subject was discussed during the January Committee of the Whole meeting, then pulled from the Council agenda for revision.