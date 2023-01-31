Pea Ridge schools menus

Wednesday, Feb. 1

Breakfast: Cereal bowl, yogurt tube, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Breaded beef fingers, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, biscuit, craisins or fresh fruit, milk

Grades 7-12 Option: Or country fried steak

Thursday, Feb. 2

Breakfast: Waffles with syrup cup, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Corn dog, baked beans, oven baked fries, diced pears or fresh fruit, milk

Grades 7-12 Option: Or BBQ rib patty

Friday, Feb. 3

Breakfast: Biscuit and gravy, jelly, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Chicken sandwich, lettuce/tomato, tator tots, variety of fruit, milk

Grades 7-12 Option: Or Spicy chicken sandwich

Monday, Feb. 6

Breakfast: Breakfast pizza, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Oriental chicken, rice with mixed vegetables, egg roll, steamed broccoli, mandarin oranges or fresh fruit, milk

Grades 7-12 Option: Or Popcorn chicken

Tuesday, Feb. 7

Breakfast: French toast sticks with syrup cup, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Bean and beef burrito with cheese, spinach salad, seasoned corn, mixed fruit or fresh fruit, milk

Wednesday, Feb. 8

Breakfast: Banana muffin, cheese stick, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Chicken tenders, mashed potatoes and gravy, green peas, whole-grain roll, frozen juice cup or fresh fruit, milk

Thursday, Feb. 9

Breakfast: Mini cinni, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Taco salad, lettuce/tomato, refried beans, craisins or fresh fruit, milk

Friday, Feb. 10

Breakfast: Sausage biscuit, jelly, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Cheese pizza, garden salad, carrot sticks w/ranch, variety of fruit, milk

*Pre-K will receive juice for the day at snack time, not breakfast.