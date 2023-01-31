Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Replica edition News Sports Opinion Distribution Locations Church Special Sections Obituaries Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Pea Ridge schools menus

by From Staff Reports | January 31, 2023 at 3:00 a.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 1

Breakfast: Cereal bowl, yogurt tube, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Breaded beef fingers, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, biscuit, craisins or fresh fruit, milk

Grades 7-12 Option: Or country fried steak

Thursday, Feb. 2

Breakfast: Waffles with syrup cup, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Corn dog, baked beans, oven baked fries, diced pears or fresh fruit, milk

Grades 7-12 Option: Or BBQ rib patty

Friday, Feb. 3

Breakfast: Biscuit and gravy, jelly, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Chicken sandwich, lettuce/tomato, tator tots, variety of fruit, milk

Grades 7-12 Option: Or Spicy chicken sandwich

Monday, Feb. 6

Breakfast: Breakfast pizza, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Oriental chicken, rice with mixed vegetables, egg roll, steamed broccoli, mandarin oranges or fresh fruit, milk

Grades 7-12 Option: Or Popcorn chicken

Tuesday, Feb. 7

Breakfast: French toast sticks with syrup cup, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Bean and beef burrito with cheese, spinach salad, seasoned corn, mixed fruit or fresh fruit, milk

Wednesday, Feb. 8

Breakfast: Banana muffin, cheese stick, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Chicken tenders, mashed potatoes and gravy, green peas, whole-grain roll, frozen juice cup or fresh fruit, milk

Thursday, Feb. 9

Breakfast: Mini cinni, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Taco salad, lettuce/tomato, refried beans, craisins or fresh fruit, milk

Friday, Feb. 10

Breakfast: Sausage biscuit, jelly, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Cheese pizza, garden salad, carrot sticks w/ranch, variety of fruit, milk

*Pre-K will receive juice for the day at snack time, not breakfast.

More News

[]

Print Headline: Pea Ridge schools menus

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

ADVERTISEMENT