Pea Ridge schools menus

Wednesday, Feb. 1
Breakfast: Cereal bowl, yogurt tube, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Breaded beef fingers, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, biscuit, craisins or fresh fruit, milk
Grades 7-12 Option: Or country fried steak
Thursday, Feb. 2
Breakfast: Waffles with syrup cup, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Corn dog, baked beans, oven baked fries, diced pears or fresh fruit, milk
Grades 7-12 Option: Or BBQ rib patty
Friday, Feb. 3
Breakfast: Biscuit and gravy, jelly, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Chicken sandwich, lettuce/tomato, tator tots, variety of fruit, milk
Grades 7-12 Option: Or Spicy chicken sandwich
Monday, Feb. 6
Breakfast: Breakfast pizza, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Oriental chicken, rice with mixed vegetables, egg roll, steamed broccoli, mandarin oranges or fresh fruit, milk
Grades 7-12 Option: Or Popcorn chicken
Tuesday, Feb. 7
Breakfast: French toast sticks with syrup cup, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Bean and beef burrito with cheese, spinach salad, seasoned corn, mixed fruit or fresh fruit, milk
Wednesday, Feb. 8
Breakfast: Banana muffin, cheese stick, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Chicken tenders, mashed potatoes and gravy, green peas, whole-grain roll, frozen juice cup or fresh fruit, milk
Thursday, Feb. 9
Breakfast: Mini cinni, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Taco salad, lettuce/tomato, refried beans, craisins or fresh fruit, milk
Friday, Feb. 10
Breakfast: Sausage biscuit, jelly, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Cheese pizza, garden salad, carrot sticks w/ranch, variety of fruit, milk
*Pre-K will receive juice for the day at snack time, not breakfast.
[]