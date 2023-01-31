Manage Subscription
Pea Ridge Police Dept.

by From Staff Reports | January 31, 2023 at 8:00 a.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 11

4:07 p.m. Police were dispatched to a residence on Greenwood Cove in reference to an unattended death.

Friday, Jan. 13

9:10 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police Shelly D. Curtis, 45, Rogers, in connection with first violation of Omnibus DWI Act; failure to register motor vehicle.

Saturday, Jan. 14

12:44 a.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Sandra Kay Fletcher, 56, Pea Ridge, in connection with driving left of center; refusal to submit to chemical test; first violation of Omnibus DWI Act

Tuesday, Jan. 17

4:07 p.m. Police assisted school resource officers in detaining a 15-year-old student who refused to wait for a guardian and ran from officers. As a result of the investigation, the student was transported by ambulance to a hospital and later released to a guardian.

Wednesday, Jan. 18

3:49 p.m. Police were dispatched to a residence on Hallack Lane in reference to a trumpet found on Ryan Road near Slack Street. The trumpet was in a black plastic case and appeared to be new.

