Parks and Recreation ideas explored

Expansion of parks and recreation facilities were discussed by Mayor Nathan See, school officials and School Board members recently.

The mayor said he has been exploring options and hopes to create a city Parks Department, which will allow the city to apply for grants.

"Will there be a sports complex?" asked Mindy Cawthon, School Board president.

"I'm currently trying to negotiate with a property owner on what would be a great location. It's not in the heart of the city, but not too far away and we're growing that way," See said. "It would be a three- to four-year project. We have to head that way."

See said he'd like to see a partnership of the school and city with the recreational facilities.

Superintendent Keith Martin said he and assistant superintendent Kevin Ramey would meet with See to discuss a potential grant.

"If he has a true parks and rec department ... we will work with them," Martin said. "All those things so we can provide amenities."

Martin said a different location for the softball and baseball fields is needed. He said with travel teams, there are ball players using the indoor facility year round.

"They'll give us a break on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, but if it's not dead weeks, they're booked. Our community needs these amenities," Martin said.

Getting the community involved and seeing Pea Ridge grow in a positive direction is essential to See, he said.