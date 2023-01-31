Obituaries for the Feb. 1, 2023, edition of the Pea Ridge TIMES

Richard S. Hardwicke

Richard S. Hardwicke, 68, of Bentonville, Ark., died Jan. 24, 2023, after a valiant battle with cancer. He was born July 15, 1954, in Ft. Worth, Texas.

He resided in northwest Arkansas for 44 years.

He followed in his dad's footsteps and began working for Frisco Railroad while attending Southwest Missouri State University working on his bachelor of science degree in political science. His interest and love of the railroad continued throughout his lifetime. He married his college sweetheart, Chris, in August 1978 and then moved to northwest Arkansas to finish Law School. He was a 1980 graduate of the University of Arkansas School of Law and a practicing attorney in northwest Arkansas for the past 42 years, where he helped people of all backgrounds who needed his calm, steady direction in legal matters.

In addition to his career serving his clients, Rick loved his family above all else. He and Chris were married for 44 years and spent their time supporting first their girls and then, later, their grandchildren. Being "Papaw" might have been his favorite role. In the more recent years, he could be found cheering his grandchildren on at every cross country meet, football and basketball game, baseball game, cheer and any other event they were involved in.

He was a music lover all his life and the Allman Brothers Band's number one fan, sharing his passion for their music with his children and grandchildren, even when unsolicited. He read more books than you could ever imagine and passed on that love of reading to his daughters. His favorite things were listening to his music while reading a book, usually with his grandchildren wrestling and playing all around him. He was our quiet, introverted, steady, faithful hero and we will miss him forever.

He was preceded in death by his father, Richard M. Hardwicke, and his grandson, John Carter Bryant.

Survivors are his mother, Betty Jo Hardwicke of Pittsburgh, Kan.; his wife, Christine Hardwicke of Pea Ridge; children, Jessica (Brent) Orr of Norman, Okla., and Katie (Dustin) Bryant of Rogers, Ark.; grandchildren Anna Claire, Bennett and Sutton Orr and Walker, Elliott and Eden Bryant; and his sisters, Lynne (Bill) Erdman of Pittsburgh, Kan., and Jeanne (Mike) Goolsby of Carthage, Mo., and their families.

Visitation was at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan.28, in Hunt Chapel at Pinnacle Memorial Gardens.

The funeral service was at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Hunt Chapel.

Memorials may be made in Rick's name to the American Cancer Society.

Arrangements entrusted to Callison-Lough Funeral Home, Bentonville, Ark.

Sally Olson

Sally Olson, 67, of Avoca, Ark., died on Jan. 24, 2023, at Circle of Life Hospice in Bentonville, Ark. She was born Aug. 29, 1955, in Colorado Springs, Colo., to Ray Latham and Barbara Wilder Latham.

She moved with her family to Arkansas in 1965. Before retiring, she was shop foreman at Latham Cabinets, a three-generation family business founded by her late father. She later owned and operated her own business, Sally's Wash About for over 30 years. Although retired, her love for woodworking always kept her in the cabinet shop and she spent many days working alongside her brother Steve and nephew Butch. She volunteered many hours at the VFW Post 3031 where she made many dear friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, David Olson; brother-in-law, Neal Cayce; sister, Dell Ann Latham; and her parents, Ray and Barbara Latham.

Survivors are three daughters, Melissa Ingram (Matt) of Pea Ridge, Ark., Kassey Viator (Josh) of Jennings, La., and Courtney Rhuda of Anderson, Mo.; five grandchildren, Jake Ingram, Rowdy Viator, Seamus Rhuda, Liam Rhuda and Quinn Rhuda; two siblings, Sandy Cayce of Bella Vista, Ark., and Steve Latham (Jody) of Rogers, Ark.; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Visitation was from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, in Sisco Funeral Chapel, Pea Ridge.

A Celebration of Life followed at 10 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Sisco Funeral Chapel, Pea Ridge.

Online condolences may be made at siscofuneralhome.net.

David Edward Schaffner

David Edward Schaffner, 79, of Garfield, Ark., died Jan. 19, 2023. He was born August 8, 1943 in St. Louis, Mo., to Frank Edward Schaffner and Nina Leigh Hogg Schaffner.

He was an Army veteran receiving two bronze stars in Vietnam. He was a 1961 graduate of Kirkwood High School and later married his high school sweetheart Ann Moon in 1994.

He worked locally in construction and enjoyed fishing, hunting and horses.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Frank Schaffner.

Survivors are his wife Ann Schaffner; children, Shawn Schaffner (Mishelle) of Wesley Chapel, Fla., Craig Schaffner (Eva) of Chino Valley, Ariz., Monica Moore (Craig) of Pacific, Mo., Graham Dobbs (Rhonda) of St. Louis, Mo., Patrick Coonce (Ruth) of Garfield, Ark., Robin Johnson of Smithville, Va., and Ryan Johnson (Angie) of Arvada, Colo.; a sister, Marilyn Teitelbaum (Dr. Steven Teitelbaum) of St. Louis, Mo.; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends.

A memorial with military honors will be held at a later date.

Arrangements were by Sisco Funeral Home in Pea Ridge.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Wounded Warriors Attn: Legal Dept. 4899 Belfort Rd. Suite 300 Jacksonville, FL 32256 or American Quarter Horse Foundation, P.O. Box 3211, Amarillo Texas 79104.

Online condolences may be made at siscofuneralhome.net.

Diana Schilling

Diana Schilling, 85, of Pea Ridge, Ark., died Friday, Jan. 20, 2023 at Circle of Life Hospice in Springdale. She was born Thursday, Oct. 14, 1937, to Alfred Ronald Julian and Kathleen Brenda Julian (Leyshon) in Cardiff, Wales.

She grew up in Stafford, England. She worked a short stint as a flight attendant. She had four children with William Harness before meeting her late husband, Major David Schilling, in Japan. They each had four children when they married and together had one more.

She enjoyed entertaining, and always had a house full of people. She loved to socialize around the kitchen table with a wide array of family and friends. She loved to boat and water ski, was an avid reader, loved to do the New York Times' crossword puzzles, and she rarely missed an episode of Jeopardy. She was also a friend of Bill W.

She was preceded in death by her late husband, Major David Wesley Schilling; and one son; Terry Schilling.

Survivors are eight children, David W. Schilling II (Kim) of Palos Park, Ill., Richard Harness (Sue) of Ft. Collins, Colo., Laura Hamilton (Darshan) of Garfield, Ark., Barbra Kelley of Bentonville, Ark., Sharon Carpenter (Allen) of Peyton, Colo., David Harness of Great Mills, Md., John Harness (Joanna) of Eagle River, Alaska, and Elizabeth Fabrizio of Bentonville, Ark.; and many grand-children and great-grandchildren.

Memorial services were held from 1-2:45 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, in the Red Bud Room at Parks & Recreation Bentonville, 1101 SW Citizens Circle, Bentonville, Ark.

She was laid to rest next to her husband in the Fayetteville National Cemetery.

Arrangements were under the direction of Epting Funeral Home.

Verl Lee Shepherd, Sr.

Verl Lee Shepherd, Sr., 74, of Neosho, Mo., died Jan. 23, 2022. He was born April 12, 1948, in Mulberry, Ark., one of seven children to William Harrison 'Harry' and Bonnie June (Moon) Shepherd.

He had worked as a heavy equipment operator, in construction with his father and as an over-the-road truck driver. He enjoyed motorcycles, traveling to Daytona, Sturgis and Colorado and working on cars.

He married Monna (McMillen) on Aug. 15, 1969, in Junction City, Kan., and she survives.

Survivors include his mother, Bonnie Shepherd of Lowell, Ark.; four children, Robert Shepherd and wife, Joanna of Neosho, Keith Shepherd and wife, Carrie of Joplin, Melissa Shepherd and spouse, Saundra of Dewey, Okla., and Verl Shepherd, Jr. and wife, Caroline of Neosho; six siblings, Kenny Shepherd of Rogers, Ark., Irene Kelley, William Shepherd and Rita Shepherd, all of Pea Ridge, Ark., Mike Shepherd of Lowell, Ark., and Tim Shepherd of Centerton, Ark.; 15 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

A private family service will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be posted at www.clarkfuneralhomes.com.

Services were under the direction of Clark Funeral Home, Neosho.

Louis Lester Smith

Louis Lester Smith, 83, of Garfield, Ark., died Jan. 19, 2023, in Mercy Hospital in Rogers. He was born June 9, 1939, in Bradford, Ill., to Lester William Smith and Carrie Blanche Osborne Smith.

He graduated from Tiskilwa, Ill., High School in 1957 and was an United States Air Force veteran. Louis was always involved with the Tiskilwa Lions Club, the Volunteer Fire Dept and the Athletic Boosters and Alumni in Tiskilwa. He worked for Wal-Mart, loved bowling, tomato gardening, playing gin rummy and mowing his yard with his John Deere tractor. Louis enjoyed coaching baseball, softball, playing catch and was an avid Chicago Cubs and Arkansas Razorbacks fan.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a step-daughter, Melissa Smith.

Survivors are his wife of 28 years, Judith Lee Smith; children, James Smith (Ramona), Lisa Smith (Troy Phillippi), Thomas Smith, Chris Smith, Amy Nicklaus (Erik) and Brian Smith; sister, Rosie Williams; grandchildren, Becky Smith, Joseph Smith, Justin Smith, Jacob Smith, Dakotah Baker, Dexter Baker, Ashley and Kylie McManus; seven great-grandchildren; step-children, Tim Davis (Sunny), Patty Archer (Rick); step-grandchildren, Kristy West (Aaron), Shelly Willis (Shane), Carol Meadors (Cody), Carl Davis (Skyler), Amber Davis; and nine step great-grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements were by Sisco Funeral Home in Pea Ridge, Ark.

Online condolences may be made at siscofuneralhome.net.

