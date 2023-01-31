Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Replica edition News Sports Opinion Distribution Locations Church Special Sections Obituaries Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Lady Blackhawks hosted Cardinals

by From Staff Reports | January 31, 2023 at 8:30 a.m.
Junior Lady Blackhawk Leah Telgemeier, No. 2, jumps to shoot. The Pea Ridge Lady Blackhawks hosted the Farmington Lady Cardinals Friday, Jan. 27. The Blackhawks fell to the Cardinals 22-67. (Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES)

The Pea Ridge Lady Blackhawks hosted the Farmington Lady Cardinals Friday, Jan. 27. The Blackhawks fell to the Cardinals 22-67.

photo Senior Lady Blackhawk Reilly Ingram, No. 32, watches the ball closely to receive the pass. The Pea Ridge Lady Blackhawks hosted the Farmington Lady Cardinals Friday, Jan. 27. The Blackhawks fell to the Cardinals 22-67. (Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES)
photo Junior Lady Blackhawk Lily Payne, No. 40, shoots for the basket. The Pea Ridge Lady Blackhawks hosted the Farmington Lady Cardinals Friday, Jan. 27. The Blackhawks fell to the Cardinals 22-67. (Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES)
photo Senior Lady Blackhawk Jadyn Spivey, No. 21, shoots a basket Friday. The Pea Ridge Lady Blackhawks hosted the Farmington Lady Cardinals Friday, Jan. 27. The Blackhawks fell to the Cardinals 22-67. (Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES)
photo Freshman Lady Blackhawk Makenzie Stites, No. 11, works toward the lane. The Pea Ridge Lady Blackhawks hosted the Farmington Lady Cardinals Friday, Jan. 27. The Blackhawks fell to the Cardinals 22-67. (Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES)
photo Freshman Lady Blackhawk Makenzie Stites, No. 11, works toward the lane. The Pea Ridge Lady Blackhawks hosted the Farmington Lady Cardinals Friday, Jan. 27. The Blackhawks fell to the Cardinals 22-67. (Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES)
photo Junior Lady Blackhawk Leah Telgemeier, No. 2, attempts to shoot while heavily guarded by Lady Cardinals. The Pea Ridge Lady Blackhawks hosted the Farmington Lady Cardinals Friday, Jan. 27. The Blackhawks fell to the Cardinals 22-67. (Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES)

Print Headline: Lady Blackhawks hosted Cardinals

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

ADVERTISEMENT