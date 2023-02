Community Calendar

Wednesday, Feb. 1

11 a.m. Story Time, Pea Ridge Community Library, 801 N. Curtis Ave.

4-6 p.m. Loaves and Fishes food pantry, 788 N. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge

Thursday, Feb. 2

8 a.m. - 12 p.m. Blackhawk Pantry open; 1536 N. Davis Street, behind Intermediate School; stocked with kid-friendly meals, fresh produce, chicken and more

7-8:30 p.m. – English/Spanish Conversation Group, Pea Ridge Community Library

Saturday, Feb. 4

1-2 p.m. Author talk: Jeremy Smith, Pea Ridge Community Library

Monday, Feb. 6

10:30-11:30 a.m. Homeschool hangout, Pea Ridge Community Library

Tuesday, Feb. 7

9-11 a.m. Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry, 788 N. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge

Take-&-Make: Heart Suncatchers, Pea Ridge Community Library

Wednesday, Feb. 8

11 a.m. Story time, Pea Ridge Community Library, 801 N. Curtis Ave.

4-6 p.m. Loaves and Fishes food pantry, 788 N. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge