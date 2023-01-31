Colors Day to be celebrated Friday, Feb. 3

Seven young ladies are representing the senior class as Colors Day maids for 2023. They are Blakelee Baldwin, Raegan Bleything, Jillian Elington, Elise Kelley, Madelynn Peterson, Molly Ross and Jadyn Spivey.

Colors Day is scheduled for Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, in Blackhawk Arena.

Blakelee Baldwin

Blakelee Baldwin, 17, is the daughter of Kelsey Baldwin and Jefferson Baldwin. She is the granddaughter of Jan and Tom Stockdale of Bentonville.

She has attended Pea Ridge schools for the past two years.

Miss Baldwin is involved in the Chess Club, Student Council, volleyball, track and theater. She works at AOI in Bentonville.

She enjoys buying clothes from thrift shops and repurposing them. She likes to volunteer. She likes to work out, play with her puppy and spend time with her loved ones.

She will be escorted by Bric Cates.

After graduation, she plans to attend Paul Mitchell School of Beauty.

Raegan Bleything

Raegan Bleything, 18, is the daughter of Marcie and Jimmy Puck of Pea Ridge and granddaughter of Gary and Del Boyd of Pea Ridge.

She has attended Pea Ridge schools for the past eight years.

She is a member of the Lady Blackhawks basketball team.

She is involved in volunteer work, pageants and pageant coaching.

Miss Bleything enjoys reading, working at Violet's Bridal and Formal and spilling ranch all over coach Neal's office.

She will be escorted by Dominic Trardi.

She plans to attend the University of Arkansas and major in pre-medicine with a double minor in criminal justice and abnormal psychology.

Jillian Elington

Jillian Elington, 18, is the daughter of Zabrina Elington, Adam Elington and Crystal Elington and granddaughter of Donna and Jerry Woods of Pea Ridge and JoLynn Sharp of Rogers.

She started school in Pea Ridge in kindergarten and has attended Pea Ridge schools for six years.

Miss Elington is vice president of the National Honor Society and is a member of the Lady Blackhawks volleyball and softball teams. She is a member of Pea Ridge First Baptist church youth worship band.

She enjoys reading, singing, spending time with friends and family, shopping and going to 7Brewe.

She will be escorted by Garett Jacobs.

She plans to attend Missouri State University and study occupational therapy after graduation.

Elise Kelley

Elise Kelley, 18, is the daughter of Wendie and Michael Kelley and granddaughter of Carmen and Edmond Bertola of Pea Ridge.

She has attended Pea Ridge schools since sixth grade.

Miss Kelley is involved in cheer, band, theater and musical theater.

She is involved in Just Serve, which serves the people in the community.

She likes to draw, play board/card games and has played the clarinet for seven years.

She will be escorted by Jeriah Gamez.

After graduation, she plans to attend college and major in elementary education to become a kindergarten teacher.

Maddie Peterson

Maddie Peterson, 17, is the daughter of Adam Peterson and Willa Ball. Her grandparents are the late Jim and Peggy Epling.

She has been in Pea Ridge schools for 12 years.

She is a member of the Lady Blackhawks volleyball team.

Miss Peterson is involved in club volleyball.

She enjoys painting, watching movies and shopping.

She will be escorted by Evan Anderson.

After college, she plans to attend college for either criminology or nursing.

Molly Ross

Molly Ross, 16, is the daughter of Andy and Mandy Ross. Her grandparents are Linda and Stan Ross of Tontitown, Ark., and Brenda and Bob Chastain of Friendswood, Texas.

She has been in Pea Ridge schools since kindergarten.

Miss Ross is involved in FFA and the National Honor Society.

She enjoys woodworking and watching television.

She will be escorted by Brittin Gamel.

After graduation, she plans to attend NorthWest Arkansas Community College to earn an associate's degree and construction certifications.

Jadyn Spivey

Jadyn Spivey, 18, is the daughter of Jeff and Nancy Spivey. She is the granddaughter of Janet Spivey of Pea Ridge and Norma and Gorden Ross of Springdale.

She has been in Pea Ridge schools since kindergarten.

She is a member of the National Honor Society and Lady Blackhawk basketball.

Miss Spivey is involved in the Blackhawk Pantry, Bright Futures and the Community Clinic.

She enjoys reading, watching "Twilight" and shopping with her best friends.

She will be escorted by Colton Thurman.

After graduation, she plans to attend the University of Central Arkansas to earn a degree in nursing.

