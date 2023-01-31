College news

University of Central Arkansas

CONWAY -- Two Pea Ridge students were among the nearly 1,200 students named by the University of Central Arkansas as a fall 2022 Presidential Scholar. They were:

• Landon R. Allison, of Pea Ridge and

• Samantha J. Bott, of Pea Ridge.

CONWAY -- The University of Central Arkansas congratulates more than 1,400 students who were named to the fall 2022 Dean's List. They include:

• Richard Anderson of Pea Ridge and

• Lillian Walker of Pea Ridge.

Oregon State University

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Names of students who have made the Scholastic Honor Roll Fall 2022 have been announced by Oregon State University.

A total of 12,220 earned a B-plus (3.5) or better to make the listing. To be on the Honor Roll, students must carry at least 6 graded hours of course work.

Students on the Honor Roll included:

Pea Ridge, Ark.: Andrew C. Easterling, Post Baccalaureate, Finance.

ATU announces fall 2022 Dean's List

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. -- Arkansas Tech University has announced its Dean's List for undergraduate students on its Russellville campus for the fall 2022 semester.

A student must achieve a 3.5 grade point average or higher and complete at least 12 hours of college-level coursework to be named to the Dean's List.

A total of 1,709 Arkansas Tech students achieved that distinction during fall 2022. Included in the fall 2022 Dean's List are 836 students who achieved a 4.0 grade point average.

The members of the fall 2022 Arkansas Tech University Dean's List include:

Pea Ridge:

• Reese A. Greene,

• Hayley Renee West and

• Dallice Ann White.