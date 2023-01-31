Benton County Jail

Tuesday, Jan. 24
5:46 a.m. Kimberly Nicole Keene, 39, Pineville, Mo., by Pea Ridge Police Dept., possession controlled substance Sch. 1, 2 meth/cocaine; possession controlled substance Sch. 6; possession drug paraphernalia
6:51 a.m. Ronald Christopher Adams, 60, Elkins, by Pea Ridge Police Dept., possession controlled substance Sch. 6; possession controlled substance Sch. 1, 2 meth/cocaine; possession drug paraphernalia meth/cocaine; insurance required
10:20 a.m. Mark Law, 25, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, failure to appear
8:06 p.m. Jason Weiser, 38, Rogers, by Pea Ridge Police, contempt of court
Wednesday, Jan. 25
10:11 p.m. Jerry Reece, 57, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, violation of Omnibus DWI Act; driving left of center; violation ignition interlock device
Friday, Jan. 27
12:55 a.m. Dakota House, 25, by BCSO, theft of property; failure to appear
1:17 a.m. Leticia Reyes, 37, Garfield, by Rogers Police, violation of Omnibus DWI Act
1:44 p.m. Christy Lynn Myers, 44, Pea Ridge, by Bentonville Police, failure to appear; revocation of probation/parole;
6:53 p.m. Daniel Hutchek, 42, Pea Ridge, by Bentonville Police, criminal contempt; possession of a controlled substance
Saturday, Jan. 28
1:35 p.m. Bradley Lester, 45, Garfield, by BCSO, revocation of probation/parole