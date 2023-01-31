Manage Subscription
Benton County Jail

by From Staff Reports | January 31, 2023 at 8:00 a.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 24

5:46 a.m. Kimberly Nicole Keene, 39, Pineville, Mo., by Pea Ridge Police Dept., possession controlled substance Sch. 1, 2 meth/cocaine; possession controlled substance Sch. 6; possession drug paraphernalia

6:51 a.m. Ronald Christopher Adams, 60, Elkins, by Pea Ridge Police Dept., possession controlled substance Sch. 6; possession controlled substance Sch. 1, 2 meth/cocaine; possession drug paraphernalia meth/cocaine; insurance required

10:20 a.m. Mark Law, 25, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, failure to appear

8:06 p.m. Jason Weiser, 38, Rogers, by Pea Ridge Police, contempt of court

Wednesday, Jan. 25

10:11 p.m. Jerry Reece, 57, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, violation of Omnibus DWI Act; driving left of center; violation ignition interlock device

Friday, Jan. 27

12:55 a.m. Dakota House, 25, by BCSO, theft of property; failure to appear

1:17 a.m. Leticia Reyes, 37, Garfield, by Rogers Police, violation of Omnibus DWI Act

1:44 p.m. Christy Lynn Myers, 44, Pea Ridge, by Bentonville Police, failure to appear; revocation of probation/parole;

6:53 p.m. Daniel Hutchek, 42, Pea Ridge, by Bentonville Police, criminal contempt; possession of a controlled substance

Saturday, Jan. 28

1:35 p.m. Bradley Lester, 45, Garfield, by BCSO, revocation of probation/parole

Print Headline: Benton County Jail

