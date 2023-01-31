Benton County Health Dept. inspections

Critical violations are those factors leading to foodborne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

BENTON COUNTY

Jan. 17

McDonald's

203 N. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Flat of raw shell eggs stored on wire shelving over container of sliced cheese.

Pizza Hut

150 S. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No retail food permit posted.

Jan. 18

The Smackin Shack

16015 Skyline Drive, Garfield

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No documentation of a certified food protection manager. No test strips.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

Jan. 17 -- Pea Ridge Intermediate School, 1536 N. Davis St., Pea Ridge;

Jan. 20 -- Pea Ridge Primary School, 1411 Weston St., Pea Ridge; Sonic Drive-In, 201 N. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge;