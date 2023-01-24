Youth basketball thrives with many youth and volunteers

Rosters for Youth Competitive Basketball include:
Third grade
Third-grade boys AAO
Ruger Fletcher
Kiptyn McLeod
Aison Witcher
Tate Coan
Bently Green
Asher Galucki
Karson Wiltgen
Hudson Whitted
Brooks Moore
Coach Bo Whitted
Fourth grade
Fourth-grade girls YCB
Hazel Bennoch
Giada Woolsey
Sophie Cooper
Raygan Nuckols
Bailee Ivy
Brenlie Leach
Kimberly Pitts
Olivia Forst
Marlee Pursley
Elleanor Perrin
Gemma Blair
Emma Graves
Addison See
Bree Pickens
Ruby Litchfield
Blythe Baldwin
Hannah Austin
Laila Casalman
Coach Larry Mathis
Fourth-grade boys YCB
Logan Wright
Cameron Hale
Malacki Thomas
Joshua Bunting
Elder Muse
Reed Sanders
Grady Smith
Dayton Russell
Bentley Smith
Jace Abercrombie
Alfredo Johnson
Bentley Keene
Logan Rains
Hayden Deshields
Jaxon Gannaway
Dalton Chrisman
Adrian Alvarez
Bentley Fletcher
Mason Blood
Cash Myers
Jacob Darnell
Brentley Schooley
Jaxon Howell
Brady Murr Taylor
Braxton Trammel
Phoenix Slocum
Coach Stephen Branscum
Fourth-grade boys AAO
Andrew Adair
Issac Adkins
Mason Greer
Archer Ash
Hank Konkler
Jaxen Couch
Brantlee Woollard
Layton Lamer
Reed Spivey
Maverick King
Coach Bo Whitted
Fifth-grade
Fifth-grade girls YCB
Haylie Johnson
Skylar King
Hadlee Keene
Rylee Hooper
Ambrey Jasay
Azalea Dixon
Kadence Ohler
Zoe Forst
Brylee Buttry
Bristol Walker
Coach Larry Mathis
Fifth-grade boys YCB
Murray Dayberry
Dante Fernandez
Phoenixx Hutchinson
Ben Saragusa
Diesel Walch
Urijah Walch
Konnor Robbins
Zane Grigg
Payton Wickham
Chet Dancer
Kasen Nida
Ryan Iglehart
Jackson Rosser
Cooper Blount
Wyatt Holder
Maddox Noone
Gage Bowers
Trent Cops
Coach James Iglehart
Fifth-grade boys AAO
Landon Yager
Hayden Gerdes
Canyon Walker
DeShon Bray
Wyatt Pursley
Garrett Spivey
Bentley Morris
Lane Jones
Kolby wade
Lincoln Spears
Coach Heather Wade
Sixth-grade
Sixth-grade girls YCB
Shaelyn Ritchie
Journey Murry
Reece Nuckols
Emilyn McInturff
Yaretzi Valdes
Kinli Waterman
Lilly Whitlow
Kinsley Pearson
Jayce Anders
Avery Richards
Keely Richards
Lylah Wallace
Hennessey Ward
Addison Parsons
Leah Henson
Hensley Slocum
Lucy Looney
Ayana Flores
Emily Baker
Adysen Brewer
Coach Sunny Olson and Chip Hernandez
Sixth-grade boys YCB
Bentley Kimball
Zach Brown
Reid Rogers
Asher Valentine
Konner Everett
Elijah Jenkins
Preston Schooley
Cade Vincent
Miken Whalen
Clayton Walker
Slade McKenzie
Gray Perrin
Brody Babcock
Jaiden Kaline
Layne Doty
Kayden Anderson
Jacob Murphy
Kyote Holliday
Phoenix Herbig
Kameron Rudd
Kaden Thurman
Jacob Bennett
Ben Millard
Hyde Waddle
Cameron Dancer
Mason Lundy
Rylen Reynolds
Braecen Jones
Coach Justin Brown
6th boys AAO
Gannon Dye
Stephen Lark
Cade Wright
Sage Sexton
Tucker Bowen
Mason Clinton
Colson Osterhout
Madden Wales
Nate Ogburn
Andrew Easterling
Austin Merritt
Coach Nathan Nwachuku
•••
Editor's note: Photographs of fifth-grade boys AAO and sixth-grade boys AAO are not available. The TIMES apologizes for the omission.