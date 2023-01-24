Youth basketball thrives with many youth and volunteers

Rosters for Youth Competitive Basketball include:

Third grade

Third-grade boys AAO

Ruger Fletcher

Kiptyn McLeod

Aison Witcher

Tate Coan

Bently Green

Asher Galucki

Karson Wiltgen

Hudson Whitted

Brooks Moore

Coach Bo Whitted

Fourth grade

Fourth-grade girls YCB

Hazel Bennoch

Giada Woolsey

Sophie Cooper

Raygan Nuckols

Bailee Ivy

Brenlie Leach

Kimberly Pitts

Olivia Forst

Marlee Pursley

Elleanor Perrin

Gemma Blair

Emma Graves

Addison See

Bree Pickens

Ruby Litchfield

Blythe Baldwin

Hannah Austin

Laila Casalman

Coach Larry Mathis

Fourth-grade boys YCB

Logan Wright

Cameron Hale

Malacki Thomas

Joshua Bunting

Elder Muse

Reed Sanders

Grady Smith

Dayton Russell

Bentley Smith

Jace Abercrombie

Alfredo Johnson

Bentley Keene

Logan Rains

Hayden Deshields

Jaxon Gannaway

Dalton Chrisman

Adrian Alvarez

Bentley Fletcher

Mason Blood

Cash Myers

Jacob Darnell

Brentley Schooley

Jaxon Howell

Brady Murr Taylor

Braxton Trammel

Phoenix Slocum

Coach Stephen Branscum

Fourth-grade boys AAO

Andrew Adair

Issac Adkins

Mason Greer

Archer Ash

Hank Konkler

Jaxen Couch

Brantlee Woollard

Layton Lamer

Reed Spivey

Maverick King

Coach Bo Whitted

Fifth-grade

Fifth-grade girls YCB

Haylie Johnson

Skylar King

Hadlee Keene

Rylee Hooper

Ambrey Jasay

Azalea Dixon

Kadence Ohler

Zoe Forst

Brylee Buttry

Bristol Walker

Coach Larry Mathis

Fifth-grade boys YCB

Murray Dayberry

Dante Fernandez

Phoenixx Hutchinson

Ben Saragusa

Diesel Walch

Urijah Walch

Konnor Robbins

Zane Grigg

Payton Wickham

Chet Dancer

Kasen Nida

Ryan Iglehart

Jackson Rosser

Cooper Blount

Wyatt Holder

Maddox Noone

Gage Bowers

Trent Cops

Coach James Iglehart

Fifth-grade boys AAO

Landon Yager

Hayden Gerdes

Canyon Walker

DeShon Bray

Wyatt Pursley

Garrett Spivey

Bentley Morris

Lane Jones

Kolby wade

Lincoln Spears

Coach Heather Wade

Sixth-grade

Sixth-grade girls YCB

Shaelyn Ritchie

Journey Murry

Reece Nuckols

Emilyn McInturff

Yaretzi Valdes

Kinli Waterman

Lilly Whitlow

Kinsley Pearson

Jayce Anders

Avery Richards

Keely Richards

Lylah Wallace

Hennessey Ward

Addison Parsons

Leah Henson

Hensley Slocum

Lucy Looney

Ayana Flores

Emily Baker

Adysen Brewer

Coach Sunny Olson and Chip Hernandez

Sixth-grade boys YCB

Bentley Kimball

Zach Brown

Reid Rogers

Asher Valentine

Konner Everett

Elijah Jenkins

Preston Schooley

Cade Vincent

Miken Whalen

Clayton Walker

Slade McKenzie

Gray Perrin

Brody Babcock

Jaiden Kaline

Layne Doty

Kayden Anderson

Jacob Murphy

Kyote Holliday

Phoenix Herbig

Kameron Rudd

Kaden Thurman

Jacob Bennett

Ben Millard

Hyde Waddle

Cameron Dancer

Mason Lundy

Rylen Reynolds

Braecen Jones

Coach Justin Brown

6th boys AAO

Gannon Dye

Stephen Lark

Cade Wright

Sage Sexton

Tucker Bowen

Mason Clinton

Colson Osterhout

Madden Wales

Nate Ogburn

Andrew Easterling

Austin Merritt

Coach Nathan Nwachuku

•••

Editor's note: Photographs of fifth-grade boys AAO and sixth-grade boys AAO are not available. The TIMES apologizes for the omission.

TIMES photograph by Annette Beard Youth Competitive Basketball for students from fourth through sixth grades



