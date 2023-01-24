Pea Ridge Schools Menus

Monday, Jan. 30
Breakfast: Oatmeal & toast, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Popcorn chicken, sweet potato fries, celery sticks with ranch, applesauce or fresh fruit, milk
Grades 7-12 Option: Spicy chicken nuggets
Tuesday, Jan. 31
Breakfast: Breakfast burrito, salsa, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Chili with beans, cheese stick/crackers, garden salad, broccoli with ranch, wacky cake /diced peaches, milk
Editor's note: The menus for Wednesday, Feb. 1 through Friday, Feb. 3, were not available at press time.
