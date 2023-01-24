Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Replica edition News Sports Opinion Distribution Locations Church Special Sections Obituaries Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Pea Ridge Schools Menus

by From Staff Report | January 24, 2023 at 4:00 a.m.

Monday, Jan. 30

Breakfast: Oatmeal & toast, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Popcorn chicken, sweet potato fries, celery sticks with ranch, applesauce or fresh fruit, milk

Grades 7-12 Option: Spicy chicken nuggets

Tuesday, Jan. 31

Breakfast: Breakfast burrito, salsa, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Chili with beans, cheese stick/crackers, garden salad, broccoli with ranch, wacky cake /diced peaches, milk

Editor's note: The menus for Wednesday, Feb. 1 through Friday, Feb. 3, were not available at press time.

More News

[]

Print Headline: Pea Ridge Schools Menus

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

ADVERTISEMENT