Pea Ridge Police Dept.

Wednesday, Dec. 7

4:46 p.m. Police took a report from a resident of Davis Street in reference to identity fraud, involving texts and transfers out of a bank account.

Sunday, Jan. 15

6:59 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police cited Jackson Abercrombie, 34, Pea Ridge, in connection with driving on a suspended license and littering. He was arrested by a Benton County deputy in connection with a felony warrant.

11:48 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Christopher Michael Daniels, 30, Pineville, Mo., in connection with driving on a revoked license; possession of drug paraphernalia; and no liability insurance. He was also cited by Little Flock Police in connection with a warrant.