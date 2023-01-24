Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Replica edition News Sports Opinion Distribution Locations Church Special Sections Obituaries Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Pea Ridge Police Dept.

by From Staff Reports | January 24, 2023 at 4:00 a.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 7

4:46 p.m. Police took a report from a resident of Davis Street in reference to identity fraud, involving texts and transfers out of a bank account.

Sunday, Jan. 15

6:59 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police cited Jackson Abercrombie, 34, Pea Ridge, in connection with driving on a suspended license and littering. He was arrested by a Benton County deputy in connection with a felony warrant.

11:48 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Christopher Michael Daniels, 30, Pineville, Mo., in connection with driving on a revoked license; possession of drug paraphernalia; and no liability insurance. He was also cited by Little Flock Police in connection with a warrant.

Print Headline: Pea Ridge Police Dept.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

ADVERTISEMENT