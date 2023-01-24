One injured; one cited

Arkansas State Police and Pea Ridge Fire-EMS Department personnel were dispatched to a two-vehicle head-on collision at 8:50 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, on Arkansas Highway 72 near Jac's Ranch.

According to the police report, Lisette Enriquez, 35, of Pea Ridge, was driving a 2019 Honda CRV westbound when her vehicle was hit head-on by an eastbound 2014 Jeep Patriot driven by Joshua Clinton, 46, of Pea Ridge, which crossed the center line when the driver failed to negotiate a curve.

The Honda was knocked off the road by the impact.

The Jeep left the road from the west bound side, traveled down a small embankment, struck fences and a cable box and came to rest with the rear end against the fence and a cable box, according to police.

Clinton was cited for violation of restricted driver's license, failure to provide proof of insurance, driving left of center and inattentive driving.

Items were found at the scene that will be sent to the crime lab, according to police, which may result in further charges.

Enriquez was transported to Mercy Hospital by Pea Ridge ambulance.