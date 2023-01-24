Obituaries for the Jan. 25, 2023, edition of the Pea Ridge TIMES

Timothy John Briley

Timothy John Briley, 70, of Garfield, Ark., died Jan. 7, 2023. He was born Sept. 14, 1952, to Derriel Ray and Doris Olive (Torbett) Briley.

A prolific writer guided by divine inspiration, he published several books of verse and essays.

He was preceded in death his parents and siblings, David Briley, Debra Weaver and Ruth Ann Briley.

Survivors are sister, Sara Briley; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends.

Graveside services were held at noon Saturday, Jan. 21, with services conducted by Jackie Chesnutt in Rogers Cemetery, 510 S. 10th Street, Rogers, Ark.

Claude A. Brown

Claude A. Brown, 95, died Jan. 15, 2023, in Bentonville. He was born March 16, 1927, to James and Ethel Irene (Forshee) in Clarksville, Ark.

He was a longtime resident of Pea Ridge.

When he was younger, he lived in Monte Ne. He was married to Amy Opel Tipton in 1944 and started working as a telegrapher in 1949 for the Frisco Railroad, later to become BNFS. He continued his career with the railroad for 42 years. He enjoyed playing fiddle and other instruments he would pick up. He had a real talent for playing music by ear. He was a fiddle player in a band from Rogers, and never met a stranger.

Later in life, he became a minister and preached at the Washburn Church of Christ for 27 years and then the Corinth Church of Christ in Garfield, Ark., until his retirement.

He was an Army veteran and served in World War II.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Amy; son, Steven; brothers, J.R., Gene, Fay, Buford, Burgess and Searcy; sister, Mildred; and son-in-law, Marion Hester.

Survivors are his children: son, C.L. Brown (Sharon) and daughter, Karen Hester; sister, Helen Ruth Potter; sister-in-law, Imogene Brown; seven grandchildren; and many great and great-great grandchildren.

Visitation was from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Rollins Funeral Home Chapel.

The funeral service was at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, in Rollins Funeral Home Chapel.

Burial was in Rogers Cemetery, Rogers, Ark.

Linda Sue Dennis

Linda Sue Dennis, 75, of Pea Ridge, Ark., died Jan. 16, 2023, in Circle of Life in Bentonville. She was born Dec. 13, 1947, in Western Grove, Ark., to Roy Jasper Gentry and Verna May Martin Gentry.

She graduated from Pea Ridge High School and worked for Wal-Mart, Tyson, Emerson and Autumn Place Assisted Living in Pea Ridge. She loved to dance, gamble and was a very honest person. She loved helping people and loved her family very much.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Roy Fite; her second husband, Buddy Dennis; her son, Tim Fite; and siblings, Paul Gentry, Juanita Cutler, Bernice Gentry and Marie Dill.

Survivors are her son, Bo Fite (Christy) of Powell, Mo.; grandchildren, Nacoma Fite of Pineville, Mo., Cassady McClelland of Iowa; siblings, Don Gentry (Bonnie) of Jonesboro, Ark., Betty Hendricks (Kenny) of Western Grove, Ark.; and great-grandson, Bentley McClelland.

Visitation was at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20, in the funeral home.

Service was at 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, in Sisco Funeral Chapel in Pea Ridge.

Online condolences may be made at siscofuneralhome.net.

John Thomas Tillman

John Thomas Tillman, 81, of Goodman, Mo., died Jan. 16, 2023. He was born Sept. 20, 1941, in Gateway, Ark., to Sherman Edward Tillman and Mary Elizabeth Rosetta Lane Tillman.

He married Patricia Jean Stacy Dec. 19, 1987. He was the owner and operator of Battlefield Cabinets in Pea Ridge for 33 years. He enjoyed classic cars, being outdoors, and being a part of his softball team (Brothers and Friends).

He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Frank Tillman; brothers, Leon Tillman, Jack Tillman, Bud Tillman, Albert Tillman and Ben Tillman; and sisters, Georgie Tillman and Mary Alice Tillman.

Survivors are his wife Patricia Jean Tillman of the home; sons, Roger Tillman (Sheila) of Pea Ridge and Marcus Sharum of Goodman, Mo.; daughter, Jeanie Sorrell (Ben) of Galena, Mo.; daughter-in-law, Debi Tillman of Rogers, Ark.; brother, Harley Tillman of Pineville, Mo.; grandchildren, Michael Houser, Hailey Tillman, Emma Sorrell and Logan Sorrell; and great-grandchildren, Jaxson Williams and Judson Williams.

Visitation was from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, in Sisco Funeral Home, Pea Ridge.

Service was at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in Sisco Funeral Home Chapel in Pea Ridge.

Burial was in Bayless Cemetery.

Online condolences may be made at siscofuneralhome.net.