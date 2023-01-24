NWA outdoors: Watershed group seeks public’s input





Input sought for watershed plan

Illinois River Watershed Partnership will host a free public input session from 2 to 4:30 p.m. today to update the management plan for the Illinois River watershed. The session is at Cherokee Casino meeting room in West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Attendees will have an opportunity to assist with development and prioritization of water quality improvement practices in urban and rural areas of the watershed. No registration is required.

See birds at Frog Bayou

Northwest Arkansas Audubon Society will host a field trip Saturday at Frog Bayou Wildlife Management Area near Alma. Meet at 4 p.m. at the McDonalds in Alma for car pooling.

Birds to be seen include sedge wrens, northern harriers and short-eared owls. The trip will visit different areas of the tract and end just after sunset about 5:40 p.m.

Anyone interested in birds is welcome. Audubon membership is not required. For details contact Taylor Long, [email protected] or call (479) 530-9084.

Elmdale enhanced for fishing

New fish habitat has been placed in Lake Elmdale that is accessible for anglers fishing from shore. Trees that were damaging the parking lot were cut and submerged in the lake.

The cedar and oak trees are some 50 yards east of the parking area. They should provide good crappie fishing this spring, said Jon Stein, Arkansas Game and Fish Commission area fisheries supervisor..

Race tests cycling mettle

Registration is open for the second annual Noon2Moon endurance mountain bike race May 6 at Coler Mountain Bike Preserve in Bentonville.

Riders can sign up for 6- or 12-hour team or solo races that take place at the preserve. The 12 -hour race starts at 8 a.m. and the six-hour race begins at noon. A new corporate challenge has been added with business teammates competing against other local companies.

Visit noon2moonrace.com for information and registration.

Gathering attracts outdoor leaders

The Wilderness Education Association will host the 34th International Conference on Outdoor Leadership in Bentonville on Feb. 8-11, 2023.

The event is open to outdoor enthusiasts and outdoors professionals nationwide, in addition to association members and people interested in certification by the association.

Conference officials are committed to equip outdoor leaders to not only be aware of pressing outdoor education issues, but to have pathways for action.

Visit https://weainfo.org/ICOL-2023 to learn more about the conference.

Scholarship aids females in fisheries

Applications will be accepted until April 15 for the 2023 Noreen Clough Memorial Scholarship for Females in Fisheries. The two scholarships will honor female graduate students who have demonstrated a commitment to pursuing a career in fishery management and conservation.

This is the seventh year that the American Fisheries Society Black Bass Conservation Committee and Bassmaster have awarded the scholarships.

Information on the scholarship requirements and judging criteria can be found at Bassmaster.com/conservation-news or by contacting Bassmaster National Conservation Director Gene Gilliland at [email protected] for details.

Catch a rainbow trout

Each year the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission stocks rainbow trout in small urban lakes across Arkansas for winter fishing. Stocked lakes around the region include Lake Atalanta in Rogers, Lake Bentonville, Lake Springdale, Murphy Park Lake in Springdale, Torraine Lake and Wells Lake in Fort Smith and Van Buren Municipal pond. Trout are stocked from mid November through February.

The daily limit if five trout. Anglers 16 and older must carry an Arkansas fishing license and trout permit.

The latest stocking information is available from Game and Fish at (866) 540-3474.

Cash in with striper tags

Tagged striped bass have been released into Beaver Lake as part of an Arkansas Game and Fish Commission striped bass study. Anglers catching a tagged striper may redeem the tag for a $100 reward.

Clip the tag off close to the fish. Do not pull it from the fish. Call (479) 295-3765 and report the tag number, whether the fish was harvested or released, date caught, length of the fish and where in the lake it was caught. Tags can be mailed or returned to the Game and Fish Northwest Arkansas fisheries office, 2805 W. Oak St., Rogers, Ark. 72758.



