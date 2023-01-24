Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Replica edition News Sports Opinion Distribution Locations Church Special Sections Obituaries Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Long life of service celebrated

by Annette Beard | January 24, 2023 at 9:00 a.m.
TIMES photograph by Annette Beard Keith Escue, center, was joined by his son, Doug and his wife, Laura, from Santa Fe, N.M.; grandsons, Nathan Escue and his wife Amy of Mahomet, Ill. (right) and Samuel Escue of Santa Fe, N.M. (far left); and great-grandchildren, Parker and Jackson Escue for his 90th birthday celebration. More than 250 people dropped by the three-hour reception Saturday. Escue, a veteran and longtime resident of Pea Ridge, was a cattleman, businessman and served on the Pea Ridge School Board, Pea Ridge Jaycees and Pea Ridge Lions Club. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.

Keith Escue, center, was joined by his son, Doug and his wife, Laura, from Santa Fe, N.M.; grandsons, Nathan Escue and his wife Amy of Mahomet, Ill. (right) and Samuel Escue of Santa Fe, N.M. (far left); and great-grandchildren, Parker and Jackson Escue for his 90th birthday celebration. More than 250 people dropped by the three-hour reception Saturday. Escue, a veteran and longtime resident of Pea Ridge, was a cattleman, businessman and served on the Pea Ridge School Board, Pea Ridge Jaycees and Pea Ridge Lions Club. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.

photo TIMES photograph by Annette Beard More than 250 people dropped by the three-hour reception in honor of Keith Escue's 90th birthday Saturday. Escue, a veteran and longtime resident of Pea Ridge, was a cattleman, businessman and served on the Pea Ridge School Board, Pea Ridge Jaycees and Pea Ridge Lions Club. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.
photo TIMES photograph by Annette Beard Keith Escue, left, and his son, Doug Escue, were joined by more than 250 people who dropped by the three-hour reception in honor of Keith Escue's 90th birthday Saturday. Escue, a veteran and longtime resident of Pea Ridge, was a cattleman, businessman and served on the Pea Ridge School Board, Pea Ridge Jaycees and Pea Ridge Lions Club. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.
photo TIMES photograph by Annette Beard Keith Escue posed with his two great-grandchildren, Parker and Jackson Escue of Mahomet, Ill. More than 250 people dropped by the three-hour reception in honor of Keith Escue's 90th birthday Saturday. Escue, a veteran and longtime resident of Pea Ridge, was a cattleman, businessman and served on the Pea Ridge School Board, Pea Ridge Jaycees and Pea Ridge Lions Club. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.
photo TIMES photograph by Annette Beard Escue gave a hug to Jeannie Bowen who dropped by to wish him Happy Birthday. More than 250 people dropped by the three-hour reception in honor of Keith Escue's 90th birthday Saturday. Escue, a veteran and longtime resident of Pea Ridge, was a cattleman, businessman and served on the Pea Ridge School Board, Pea Ridge Jaycees and Pea Ridge Lions Club. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.
photo TIMES photograph by Annette Beard Keith Escue, left, visited with Pat and Dr. John Kendrick at his birthday celebration Saturday. More than 250 people dropped by the three-hour reception in honor of Escue's 90th birthday. A veteran and longtime resident of Pea Ridge, Escue was a cattleman, businessman, served on the Pea Ridge School Board, Pea Ridge Jaycees and Pea Ridge Lions Club. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.
photo TIMES photograph by Annette Beard More than 250 people dropped by the three-hour reception in honor of Keith Escue's 90th birthday Saturday. Escue, a veteran and longtime resident of Pea Ridge, was a cattleman, businessman and served on the Pea Ridge School Board, Pea Ridge Jaycees and Pea Ridge Lions Club. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.
photo TIMES photograph by Annette Beard Longtime friends and family were some of the more than 250 people who dropped by the three-hour reception in honor of Keith Escue's 90th birthday Saturday. Escue, a veteran and longtime resident of Pea Ridge, was a cattleman, businessman and served on the Pea Ridge School Board, Pea Ridge Jaycees and Pea Ridge Lions Club. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.
photo TIMES photograph by Annette Beard Keith Escue, center right, visited with Jeanne Hasbrouck and Dr. John and Pat Kendrick Saturday. More than 250 people dropped by the three-hour reception in honor of Keith Escue's 90th birthday. Escue, a veteran and longtime resident of Pea Ridge, was a cattleman, businessman and served on the Pea Ridge School Board, Pea Ridge Jaycees and Pea Ridge Lions Club. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.

Print Headline: Long life of service celebrated

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

ADVERTISEMENT