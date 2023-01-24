Lady Hawks battled Lady Lions

Pea Ridge 50, Gravette 57

Gravette controlled the second and third quarters, then held off Pea Ridge's fourth-quarter comeback attempt to defeat the Lady Blackhawks in 4A-1 Conference action at Pea Ridge Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023.

The Lady Lions (10-8, 4-3) went on a 16-7 run in the second quarter and turned a 4-point deficit into a 23-19 halftime lead, then outscored Pea Ridge 19-12 in the third quarter for a 42-30 margin.

Junior Lady Blackhawk Leah Telgemeier paced Pea Ridge (12-10, 2-5) with 14 points.

TIMES photograph by Annette Beard Shooting a 3 was junior Lady Blackhawk Leah Telgemeier, No. 2, when the Pea Ridge Lady Blackhawks hosted the Gravette Lady Lions Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. The final score was Pea Ridge 50/Gravette 57.



TIMES photograph by Annette Beard Freshman Makena Ward, No. 24, shoots a free throw. The Pea Ridge Lady Blackhawks hosted the Gravette Lady Lions Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. The Final score was Pea Ridge 50/Gravette 57.



TIMES photograph by Annette Beard Lady Blackhawk Leah Telgemeier, No. 2, dribbles toward the basket. The Pea Ridge Lady Blackhawks hosted the Gravette Lady Lions Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. The Final score was Pea Ridge 50/Gravette 57.



